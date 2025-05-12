Patriots sign two players, with corresponding move expected

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 25: A view of New England Patriots helmets on the bench before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Coming away from rookie minicamp last week, the New England Patriots reportedly made a pair of signings over the weekend. For those signings to become official, the team will need to make another move.

The two new additions are guard Mehki Butler and guard defensive tackle Isaiah Iton. Butler's signing was first reported by MassLive's Mark Daniels, with Iton's signing reported by Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Butler was with the Patriots for rookie minicamp as a tryout player last week. He went undrafted after starting for the last three seasons at Arkansas State. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound blocker was named All-Sun Belt Second Team last year.

Iton entered the league last year as a UDFA out of Rutgers, after having previously played at Northern Colorado, Hutchinson Community College, and Ole Miss. He signed with the Tennessee Titans, whose director of scouting AJ Highsmith was recently hired by the Patriots.

After playing in all three preseason games Iton ended up on Tennessee's practice squad and spent the season there without being elevated for a game. He signed a futures contract back in January, but was released last month.

UPDATE: When the Patriots announced the official moves on Monday afternoon they included the signing of defensive lineman Wilfried Pene. Pene was also with the team during rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He played 34 career games for Virginia Tech including making 13 starts last year.

With these signings, the Patriots' roster is over 90 players. The team will need to make a corresponding move before these additions can become official.