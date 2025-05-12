The Miss Maine USA Pageant hit us with a Cease and Desist

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to the pageant as the "Miss Maine" pageant. It is in fact the "Miss Maine USA" pageant, which is not affiliated in any way with "Miss Maine" or its affiliate organization "Miss America." We regret the error.

The 2025 Miss Maine USA Pageant is in the books, Jordon Hudson came in third, and we had to be creative with our coverage.

It's a shame, really. Toucher & Hardy producer Nick Gemelli ponied up the 30 bucks for a Pageant TV subscription, then spent the weekend pulling audio and video, so the show could recap the event on Monday morning. He even shared a short clip Sunday evening to promote coverage.

That move proved to be our undoing. Now we were on the radar of the producers of the pageant. As it turns out, when Nick subscribed, he agreed to terms that prohibited us from using the audio or video. This information was shared with us in a poorly written C&D late Sunday night.

The Miss Maine USA Pageant: Cease, Desist, Resist

No matter; we found our way around it. With a short fan-shot clip of Jordon Hudson's Q&A, we had a little audio and a lot of riffing to carry us through the segment we've shared above. Then, we moved on to some sound we were actually allowed to share.