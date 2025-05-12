Celtics pushed to brink with Game 4 loss to Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 12: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles against Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After their three-point shooting surged back to normal and brought the Celtics back to life with a Game 3 victory last Saturday, Monday night started out looking like it would be a sequel at Madison Square Garden.

Led by Jayson Tatum and Derrick White's hot start, the Celtics connected on nine of their first 14 tries from beyond the arc, and connected on 50 percent of their threes through 24 minutes, which propelled the Green to an 11-point edge at the half. It was all enough for the Celtics to balloon their lead out to 14 in the third quarter of play. It also felt that whenever the Celtics were on the cusp of letting things slip away or the Knicks getting back into play, the Celtics got a key make from deep to stay in control.

But when the misses began to pile up in the third quarter (3-for-11 before Payton Pritchard's last-second heave missed), the Knicks and Jalen Brunson took over and by all means never looked back on the way to a 121-113 win over the Celtics in Game 4 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Brunson led the way for New York, with 39 points on 14-for-25 shooting, along with 12 assists. Brunson was downright electric in the third, too, with 18 points that really led the way for the Knicks in the comeback.

Overall, New York's third-quarter surge saw the Knicks come through with a 30-13 run in the quarter, as well as a 12-2 run to close out the quarter.

And though the Celtics managed to get a hold of the lead in the fourth quarter, they were never able to get that lead out to anything greater than a single point, and by all means shot their way out of the game with some downright painful three-point misses and ugly-looking prayers.

Things somehow managed to get worse for Boston, too, as Tatum went down with what appeared to be a serious leg injury with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Writhing in pain and down on the court and in downright agony with his face covered, Tatum was eventually helped to his feet (but did not put any weight on his right ankle), and was ultimately shown on the ESPN broadcast being wheeled back to the Boston locker room in a wheelchair and with his hands over his face.

The injury was the worst possible ending to what was an incredible night from Tatum, with a game-leading 42 points on 16-for-28 shooting, including seven makes from beyond the arc, along with eight rebounds and four steals. It was Tatum's first 40-point performance of the 2025 playoffs.

But the Celtics could not get strong support behind Tatum outside of White's hot first half, with Jaylen Brown having himself a downright frustrating night with just 20 points, misses on six of his eight three-point attempts, and four turnovers in over 32 minutes of play. The Celtics also had to bench Brown at points due to his foul trouble in this contest.

With the loss, the Celtics are officially facing elimination for the first time since Game 7 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals.