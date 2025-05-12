5 things to watch for in Game 4 of Celtics-Knicks

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives past New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the third quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

The Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks 115-93 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals to make the series 2-1 going into the all-important Game 4. The Celtics got an all-around effort from their entire of the squad to ensure they wouldn't fall to down 0-3. Now, the conversation switches to Monday night, when the series could be won or lost in just 48 minutes.

With so much at stake for both the Knicks and Celtics - but more so Celtics - what are the keys and what should fans look out for in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden?

1. Make/Miss Shots 'Duality'

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The 3-point shot has been the story of the series for the Celtics. In Games 1 and 2 they hit just 25-of-100 threes, leading for calls from many for change. However, in Game 3 they did not change their philosophy from deep. The difference was they simply hit their shots - shooting 20-for-40.

"Man, what a novel idea. That’s a novel concept, huh? Just make ‘em when you’re open? Yeah," said Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla on May 6, via Jay King. "We start the press conference off by saying, you know, you took all these and you missed ‘em. And then you say they shot 50 percent in the second half from three. Yeah, you’ve gotta make them. Duality at its finest."

Following Saturday's victory, it seems that Mazzulla is mostly correct - hitting threes is the difference for the Celtics. Now, Mazzulla did mention after Game 4 that the win didn't come down to only making or missing shots, mentioning how they "won the end of quarters, and then [the team] didn’t have 11 live ball turnovers" (via Noa Dalzell).

However, for the all important Game 4, making or missing the 3-ball may end up being the difference. Mind you, in Game 3 they found other ways to score points, but the three was a major factor - again 20-for-40. Considering the trends of the series, fans may be unsettled if the threes aren't hitting and the C's are reluctant to adjust - the receipt for disaster from Games 1 and 2.

So in the end, expect Monday night to come down to the making or missing of the 3-pointer. If the Celtics get into a groove from deep early, they should put themselves in a good position to win. But, if they are struggling to nail their threes, they must adjust quickly or they may find themselves in another challenging position.

2. Jayson Tatum

David Butler II-Imagn Images

Compared to the first round series with the Magic - where he averaged 31.3 points per game - the Eastern Conference Semifinals has been a battle for Celtics star Jayson Tatum. Tatum especially struggled in Game 2 where he only contributed 13 points, but in Game 3 he played a seemingly more mature style of basketball. The forward nearly registered a triple-double on Saturday, scoring 22 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

In the previous two contests, Tatum looked to be trying to shoot himself out of a funk - going 12-for-42 (28.6 percent) from the floor and 5-for-20 (25 percent) from three - in Game 3, that wasn't the case. Not only was Tatum much more selective when shooting (5-for-9, 55.6 percent, from three), he found different ways to contribute for his team.

That style of 'all-around' play from Tatum may better suit what the team needs down the stretch. Although, it is great when the star can do it all, Tatum using his skill to elevate his teammate (facilitating, strong defense, etc.) is when he and the C's are at their best. So in Game 4, Tatum should look to play the same team first style he used on Saturday, as the Celtics try to even the series at two.

3. Pritchard and the Guards

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

After seeing diminished minutes in the first few games of the series, Payton Pritchard earned his stripes in Game 3. Through just over 34 minutes played on Saturday, Pritchard led the Celtics in scoring with 23 points off the bench.

It seemed that Mazzulla made the conscious decision to play Pritchard more in Game 3, as his time on the court increased by 13 minutes from the game prior. His contribution was important because the C's two starting guards, Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, are both consistent but somewhat in funks - granted Holiday's might be injury related.

Now, that's not to say either guard has been bad during the series, but they both have not played their best basketball. White has given the Celtics a strong 56 points through three games, yet his shooting has left some to be desired - 18-for-45 (40 percent) from the floor, and 11-of-33 from three. He, like his team, converted his shots much better in Game 3, but for the two at home he underwhelmed.

Holiday, as aforementioned, may still be dealing with the hamstring injury that kept him out for the last few games with the Magic. Although he has still looked solid, particularly defensively, the Celtics pared back his play time (25 minutes) in Game 3 - possibly out of caution.

With Holiday taking more time on the bench, Prichard stepped up. The Celtics may end up relying on the sixth man of the year again in Game 4. Also, it's worth noting that with Kristaps Porziņģis hampered by illness, Pritchard will continue to be the first guy off the bench in his quasi-starter role.

4. To Come Back or Not To Come Back

Aside from the 3-point storyline, the other major narrative of the series has been around the Knicks' remarkable, back-to-back 20-point comebacks in the late stages of Games 1 and 2. However, the Celtics were able to mitigate any New York comebacks in Game 3 by gaining an up to 31-point-lead and then sustaining said near 30-point-lead in the third and fourth quarters.

That being said, the Knicks' ability to launch late-game comebacks should still sit fresh in the minds of Celtics fans, and it should for the team as well. The matchups in Boston proved that 20 points is not enough to be complacent and comfortable against New York. The Celtics must push for a 30-plus point lead if they want to at all 'take their foot off the gas,' and/or they should simply play another full 48 minutes in Game 4.

5. The Game 4 Turning Point

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Celtics have a chance to become the 35th team in league history to overcome a 0-2 deficit, but the path becomes much harder if they lose Game 4.

As much as Game 3 was a must win for the Celtics, Game 4 may be even more so. The Celtics have the opportunity to even the series up on Monday night, which would set them in prime position to take the series in six or seven games. But if they lose, they put themselves in the nearly insurmountable position of being down 3-1.

In the long history of the NBA Playoffs, teams trailing 3-1 going into Game 5 have only come back to win the series 13 times, most recently the 2020 Denver Nuggets did it twice, according to multiple sources including LandOfBasketball.com.

All of this is to say, that the Celtics will, obviously, put themselves in the best position to come back in the series if they win on Monday.

Conclusion

So, hitting shots, strong play from Tatum and their supporting cast, and stopping the Knicks' attempts to come back late, should set the Celtics up in a decent position to even the series. Obviously, Boston is still looking up on the scoreboard, but they seemed comfortable in the uncomfortable position of trailing on Saturday. Now, they must repeat what they did in Game 3, and come out of New York with a brand-new, even series.

The Celtics and the Knicks continue the Eastern Conference Semifinals with Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Monday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET.