Celtics have short injury report ahead of Game 4 at Knicks

The C’s have a relatively short injury report ahead of Game 4, but there’s still one key name to keep an eye on.

Matt Dolloff
Kristaps Porzingis, Mikal Bridges

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) looks to drive past Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) in the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics continue to have good fortune with their overall health, heading into Game 4 of their second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks.

Only forward Sam Hauser (questionable, right ankle sprain) was listed on the team's most recent injury report ahead of Monday's contest at Madison Square Garden. Hauser has been out for the past two games of the series since injuring his ankle during Game 1 last Monday, May 5.

It's mostly positive news, though, as the Celtics escaped their first game in New York on Saturday without any new injuries. Jaylen Brown's banged-up knee continues to be a relative non-issue, while Jayson Tatum's wrist injury appears to be firmly in the rearview mirror.

The player to keep watching on the health front, however, is big man Kristaps Porziņģis. Whatever is ailing him, it's ostensibly hindering both his minutes and his production.

Kristaps Porzingis, Precious AchiuwaCredit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

L-R: Kristaps Porziņģis, Precious Achiuwa

A non-COVID illness forced Porzingis out of Game 1 against the Knicks, and he's averaged only 15.3 minutes per game in the series. And he hasn't been productive when on the floor, either, as Porzingis is shooting 25% through the first three games against his former team.

The Celtics could most certainly use Porzingis at full strength, despite his ability to play a little bit while avoiding the official injury report. But it certainly didn't hurt them in a Game 3 win on Saturday. They still trail 2-1, so there's work to be done.

Boston and New York tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Boston Celticskristaps porzingisNBA PlayoffsNew York KnicksSam Hauser
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
