Bruins reportedly interested in Marco Sturm for head coaching vacancy

during the Men’s Gold Medal Game on day sixteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 25, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.

As Don Sweeney and the Bruins conduct their second head coaching in three years, and what may very well be their final coaching hire before changes come for the front office, it's clear that the Black and Gold are casting a wide net when it comes to their potential candidates.

That list will apparently include another former Bruin, too, with Marco Sturm in the mix and 'under serious consideration' by the Bruins, according to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Sturm has been involved in the coaching game since 2015, and has been coaching in the L.A. Kings organization since 2018. Sturm spent the first four years of his coaching career as an assistant on LA's NHL staff, but has spent the last three seasons as the head coach of AHL Ontario. In Ontario, Sturm has compiled a 119-80-17 (.590 points percentage) record, and has taken the Reign to the postseason in all three seasons behind the bench.

But the 46-year-old Sturm has put forth an excellent coaching resume for Germany, taking Germany to multiple quarterfinals appearances at the Worlds under his leadership, and most notably helping guide Germany to silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

Prior to his jump into the coaching game, Sturm was a Bruin from 2005 to 2010, scoring some big goals throughout his half-decade run in town, including the game-winning goal in Boston's Game 6 win over the Canadiens in 2008 and the overtime winner in the 2010 Winter Classic.

The Bruins are not the only team to have expressed an interest in Sturm, though, with the Canucks also having a considerable interest in potentially hiring him as their next head coach.

Sturm is the second name to be linked to the Bruins in the last week alone, with former Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet also mentioned as a name to watch in Sweeney's search for a head coach.