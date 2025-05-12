Alex Cora earmarks return timeframe for Red Sox’ Walker Buehler

The Red Sox pitching staff is slowly nearing full strength for basically the first time of the 2025 season. Manager Alex Cora updated the media on Walker Buehler's status, saying he will "probably" be ready to pitch for the May 19-21 home series against the New York Mets.

Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 1, due to bursitis in his throwing shoulder, and can officially be activated off the IL on Wednesday. However, he did not travel to Detroit for the series with the Tigers, so the soonest he will play will be after they get back to Fenway.

"It won’t be on this trip. It’ll be on the homestand ... Probably, the Mets series," Cora said, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. "He played catch yesterday. I think he’s getting off the mound either tomorrow or Monday."

The 30-year-old last pitched for the Sox on Apr. 26 against the Cleveland Guardians. Overall, he boasts a 4-1 record, 4.28 ERA, and 29 strikeouts through 33.2 innings pitched during the 2025 season. Once he returns to the mound for the Sox, Buehler could slot back into the No. 2 spot in the rotation behind Garrett Crochet.