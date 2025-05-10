Matt Polster joins D.J. Bean on ‘The Soccer Show’

Tonight, the New England Revolution ride a four-game winning streak into a critical matchup with Orlando City SC in Florida.

New England has not allowed a goal in 385 minutes, 35 minutes shy of a new club record, while the seven goals allowed in 10 games are an MLS-low and the best defensive start to a season in Revs history.

So, what changed after a slow start out of the gate?

Revolution midfielder Matt Polster, whose return to play from a preseason injury coincided with this current run of success, joined D.J. Bean on ‘The Soccer Show’ this morning to discuss the team’s evolution and how they’ve become one of the league’s best defenses.

“I think we've really grown as a group. It's a very close group. It's nice to have that kind of vibe within the group,” said Polster. “Obviously, winning helps in a lot of those areas, but it's been really fun to see this group evolve so far this season.”

That tight-knit mentality has been on display since preseason, and has quickly spawned a culture for a team that fights for each other. Much of that is due to the veteran presence within the squad. Polster, along with fellow returning players Carles Gil and Aljaž Ivačič, have emerged as leaders – a role that Polster has welcomed.

“I wanted to lead, which I'm very accustomed to, and I felt I've taken that role on quite a bit throughout my career in New England,” said Polster. “I like giving confidence to the team and letting them know that we trust them.”

Aside from leadership, a strong defense has also been vital to New England’s success in 2025. The Revs brought in four new center backs in the offseason: Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason, and Wyatt Omsberg. Along with added depth at the outside back positions, the Revs’ back line continues to show its resolve with five shutouts in 10 games.

“We've had a lot of bright spots in this team,” said Polster. “I even think Tanner coming into this, into the group, he's been very solid, so it has been really nice to see. And I think Mamadou and Brayan really, really suits them in the back five, so a lot of compliments all around.

“I think it's just a strong base allows the front group to kind of float and figure things out, and then find a way to win games.”

The Revs sit at 5-4-1, and the whole team recognizes there is still work to be done. In recent weeks, Head Coach Caleb Porter has kept the group humble amidst the winning ways, with a focus on what they can do better.

As does Polster, who points to the opening phase of matches as an area of improvement for the Revs.

“First and foremost, I think we need to start games a little bit better,” Polster said. “I think starting games is massive. If you can get on the front foot and put teams under pressure away from home, I think that gives a lot of confidence to the group.

“I don't think we've hit our ceiling at all. If anything, I think we're far off that, which is a nice feeling. You don't want to be somewhere within the league this early on and saying you're playing your best footy, you definitely want to still improve and know that you can improve.”