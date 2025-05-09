LISTEN LIVE

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams misses minicamp due to medical issue

Mike Vrabel updated reporters on Williams’ status ahead of rookie minicamp in Foxboro.

Matt Dolloff
Terrell Williams

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American head coach Terrell Williams of the Tennessee Titans scans the field during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was absent from the team's rookie minicamp practice on Friday in Foxborough, due to what head coach Mike Vrabel described as a medical situation. Williams is expected to be available to speak to reporters via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Based on the tenor of Vrabel's Friday press conference, Williams' medical issue is relatively minor, and/or will not keep him away from team facilities for long.

"Terrell is working through a medical condition. I've been in constant communication with him daily," Vrabel said Friday. "Terrell is eager to get back, and we're excited to get him back."

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr assumed Williams' coaching responsibilities in his absence.

Mike Vrabel, Terrell WilliamsPhoto by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Williams will hold the official title of defensive coordinator for the first time in his career in the 2025 season. He previously coached under Vrabel for the Tennessee Titans from 2018-23 as their defensive line coach. He also held the title of assistant head coach in 2023.

The Patriots held practice inside the WIN Waste Field House Friday afternoon. Tackle Will Campbell, wide receiver Kyle Williams, and center Jared Wilson are expected to speak with reporters following practice in Foxborough.

Mike VrabelNew England Patriotsterrell williams
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
