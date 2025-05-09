Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams misses minicamp due to medical issue

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American head coach Terrell Williams of the Tennessee Titans scans the field during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams was absent from the team's rookie minicamp practice on Friday in Foxborough, due to what head coach Mike Vrabel described as a medical situation. Williams is expected to be available to speak to reporters via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Based on the tenor of Vrabel's Friday press conference, Williams' medical issue is relatively minor, and/or will not keep him away from team facilities for long.

"Terrell is working through a medical condition. I've been in constant communication with him daily," Vrabel said Friday. "Terrell is eager to get back, and we're excited to get him back."

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr assumed Williams' coaching responsibilities in his absence.

Williams will hold the official title of defensive coordinator for the first time in his career in the 2025 season. He previously coached under Vrabel for the Tennessee Titans from 2018-23 as their defensive line coach. He also held the title of assistant head coach in 2023.