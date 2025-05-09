UNC football reportedly taking action against Jordon Hudson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson attend the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jordon Hudson is starting to face consequences for her actions.

Bill Belichick's girlfriend, who has also played a major role in his professional life in recent months, has apparently gone too far in the eyes of the University of North Carolina. According to Pablo Torre on his show "Pablo Torre Finds Out," Hudson has been banned from UNC's football facilities.

"Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building, she is not allowed on the football field," Torre said. "Quote: 'Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.'"

According to a statement from UNC (via Chris Vannini), Hudson is still allowed in the school's football facilities:

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

The statement specifies that Hudson is free to manage Belichick "outside of his responsibilities" for UNC football. So while she's not necessarily banned from the football field or facilities, she's ostensibly not allowed to get involved in any football matters with Belichick. "Personal brand," only.

This comes in the wake of a disastrous interview for Belichick on "CBS Sunday Morning," in which Hudson was portrayed as a "constant presence" who repeatedly disrupted the production and shot down questions. At one point, Hudson reportedly stormed out and caused a delay.

Hudson and Belichick both posted on social media in reaction to the backlash they got for the interview. But since then, it's basically been a week and a half of silence on the matter. So, it's not terribly surprising that Hudson is now being forced to take a step back.

Ultimately, Belichick made a bad decision to make Hudson his de facto publicist, a move that led directly to the CBS debacle. It's not that Hudson should've just let CBS do whatever they wanted. It's that she handled the interview in a highly unprofessional and immature manner. Which is to be expected from a 24-year-old with virtually no experience in such a role.

A source from the Belichick family also told Torre: "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation, everything he has built and worked for over decades."

If Bill came out of this with any damage to his legacy, he did it to himself, by putting Hudson in these positions of power in the first place. Ultimately, as time goes on, this may go down as just a wild, isolated chapter in the Belichick story, and his legacy will survive intact. But despite Hudson's apparent controlling and unprofessional behavior, it's Belichick that authored this chapter, not her.

As for UNC, the school probably didn't love the spectacle of Hudson running around the football field with Bill during spring practice. This ban sounds like it's only at the football facilities, so it's not like Hudson is going to be out of the spotlight altogether. Just with anything related to the Tar-Heels football program. She had proven to be too much of a distraction -- and if the CBS interview is any indication, she'd probably gotten too far in the way of the football program itself.