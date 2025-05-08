Celtics down 2-0: Is it time to hit the panic button yet?

With the Boston Celtics down 2-0 to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Gang Green is starting to worry.

The fact that they dropped the first two games at home doesn't help, either. Nor does the fact that, in both losses, the Celtics had a commanding 20-point lead late in the game that would evaporate, allowing the Knicks back in the mix and leading to back-to-back losses.

The Game 1 overtime loss almost seems quaint now. The Game 2 loss, which saw the Celtics spend 8 minutes of the final quarter chucking up shots that didn't land and a last-second drive by Jason Tatum that fell flat? There was nothing quaint about that.

Celtics Down 2-0: Max Has Hope

Max is usually in the mix on Fridays, but we moved him to Thursday this week so we could get his day-after reaction to Game 2. What might come as a surprise is that Cedric sees the pressure on the Knicks--not on the Celtics--as the series moves to NYC for Game 3.