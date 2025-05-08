Bruins will have 7 players at 2025 Worlds

Mar 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) gets set for a face-off during the third period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Bruins will be well represented when the 2025 World Championships officially get underway on Friday, with seven Bruins in all set to play for their respective countries.

On the Team USA front, it was already known that the Bruins would have three reps, with Mason Lohrei and Andrew Peeke both slated to skate on USA's backend, while Jeremy Swayman was picked as one of the team's goaltenders. Lohrei and Peeke are two of nine defensemen picked for the Americans, while Swayman will be part of a three-goalie room that also features the Kraken's Joey Daccord and Kings prospect and Western Michigan University goaltender Hampton Slukynsky.

Swayman, who was the third goaltender for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off earlier this year, last participated in the Worlds in 2022, and posted a 4-3 record along with a .910 save percentage and 2.23 goals against average for Team USA.

Behind Team USA, the only other team that will have multiple Bruins on the roster is Team Czechia, with both Jakub Lauko and David Pastrnak set to represent their country in an attempted title defense for Czechia.

This will be Lauko's first time representing his country in international play since the 2020 World Juniors, while Pastrnak is looking to build off a 2024 Worlds performance that saw him score the game-winning goal in the championship game for Czechia.

Bruins center and Czech-born forward Pavel Zacha would've played in the tournament, but opted to sit this year's tournament out as he recovers from some nagging injuries sustianted late in the NHL season.

Undecided on break-up day, Elias Lindholm will also be a participant in this year's tournament, as he accepted an invite from Team Sweden.

Lindholm, who served as Sweden's fourth-line center during the 4 Nations Face-Off, is looking to keep his momentum rolling after a finish that included four goals and nine points in his final eight games of the season. This will be Lindholm's first time playing in the Worlds since 2019, when he recorded a goal and six points in eight games.

Latvia, meanwhile, will get a notable boost with Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis set to play for his home country. Locmelis, who turned pro earlier this spring after a two-year run with UMass, will report to Latvia's roster after putting up three goals and 12 points in six games for the P-Bruins to close out his season on North American ice.