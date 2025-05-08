2 Patriots rookies invited to annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere

The New England Patriots' second and third round picks, running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Kyle Williams, are among the 42 invitees to the NFLPA's annual Rookie Premiere.

All the players invited to the Premiere are highly marketable skill and interest driving prospects. That is why the Patriots' second and third round selections are invited, as opposed to a player like Will Campbell. Even though he was selected higher, his position (left tackle) doesn't lend to the same level of notoriety as a back or a receiver. Henderson, for instance, could be a popular fantasy football sleeper this season.

The event will be held in Los Angeles from May 14-17 and is intended to "introduce these rising stars to the commercial side of professional football, setting the stage for future endorsement success and financial empowerment," (according to the NFLPA's press release).

Over the weekend, players will meet and interact with various big-time NFL sponsors, including but not limited to Nike, Sony, EA Sports, Fanatics, and Gatorade. They'll have an opportunity to begin building relationships with said brands in hopes they can facilitate personal sponsorship deals.

"NFLPA Rookie Premiere gives our partners a rare chance to meet the next generation of stars not just through the draft buzz, but through real conversations and real connections," NFL Players Inc. President Matt Curtin said. "Over the weekend, you see who these rookies really are – their energy, their personality, their drive – and it sparks ideas for how to build with them. This class already understands the power of their personal brand, and Rookie Premiere helps turn that into lasting business relationships."