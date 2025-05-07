Utah Hockey Club gets a new name

After an extensive process that included almost a million votes from fans, the Utah Hockey Club has officially landed on a full-time name, with the 'UHC' officially known as the Utah Mammoth.

The move was announced on Wednesday after the aforementioned fan vote, and with Mammoth among three finalists for the club's full-time name, beating out Utah Hockey Club and Utah Outlaws.

The move to 'Mammoth' pays homage to Utah's Ice Age past, with mammoth fossils found through Utah, including a full skeletal discovery of a Columbian Mammoth in Utah in the 80s. Utah's new logo will reflect that, too, with a mamooth and its tusks pointed upwards and creating a 'U' as an obvious nod to the team's home state. The team will also embrace 'TusksUp' as its social media marketing motto.

The naming process did come with some bumps in the road for the franchise, formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes before going through an Atlanta-to-Winnipeg-esque move and into Utah last year, with two of their options taken off the board late in the process. One of those names, Utah Yeti, was ultimately denied as Yeti Coolers did not want to 'co-exist' in the economic sphere with the club, and had rights to the name. Another name, Utah Wasatch, was rejected by fans and ultimately replaced by Outlaws as an option as one of the final three finalists.