LISTEN LIVE

Utah Hockey Club gets a new name

It was a one-and-done for the ‘Utah Hockey Club’ as the official team name.

Ty Anderson
KEARNS, UTAH - OCTOBER 07: A close-up of the Utah Hockey Club logo on practice jersey at Utah's Olympic Oval on October 07, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

KEARNS, UTAH – OCTOBER 07: A close-up of the Utah Hockey Club logo on practice jersey at Utah’s Olympic Oval on October 07, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

After an extensive process that included almost a million votes from fans, the Utah Hockey Club has officially landed on a full-time name, with the 'UHC' officially known as the Utah Mammoth.

The move was announced on Wednesday after the aforementioned fan vote, and with Mammoth among three finalists for the club's full-time name, beating out Utah Hockey Club and Utah Outlaws.

The move to 'Mammoth' pays homage to Utah's Ice Age past, with mammoth fossils found through Utah, including a full skeletal discovery of a Columbian Mammoth in Utah in the 80s. Utah's new logo will reflect that, too, with a mamooth and its tusks pointed upwards and creating a 'U' as an obvious nod to the team's home state. The team will also embrace 'TusksUp' as its social media marketing motto.

The naming process did come with some bumps in the road for the franchise, formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes before going through an Atlanta-to-Winnipeg-esque move and into Utah last year, with two of their options taken off the board late in the process. One of those names, Utah Yeti, was ultimately denied as Yeti Coolers did not want to 'co-exist' in the economic sphere with the club, and had rights to the name. Another name, Utah Wasatch, was rejected by fans and ultimately replaced by Outlaws as an option as one of the final three finalists.

In their first and only season as the Utah Hockey Club, the team went 38-31-13 (89 points), and had themselves one hell of a time on Monday, as they moved up 10 spots to No. 4 in the NHL draft lottery.

NHL
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Mar 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug (47) gets set for a face-off during the third period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
NHLBlues GM provides disheartening update on Torey KrugTy Anderson
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - JULY 07: President Cam Neely and General Manager Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins look on during Round One of the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bell Centre on July 07, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLBruins provide latest update on coaching searchTy Anderson
Patrick Brown
NHLBruins re-sign forward to 2-way contractMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect