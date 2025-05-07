Red Sox acquire pitcher from Brewers to complete Quinn Priester trade

The Boston Red Sox made a trade with the Brewers that sent pitcher Quinn Priester to Milwaukee back in April. That trade was finally completed Wednesday, with the Brewers sending pitching prospect John Holobetz to the Red Sox organization on Monday, according to MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan.

Holobetz, 22, was drafted out of college at Old Dominion in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, and has spent his first professional seasons with the Brewers' Single-A affiliate. So far, Holobetz has made five professional appearances (starting three), pitching 24.0 innings, with a 3.00 ERA, and 31 strikeouts. He's given up just 16 hits, five walks, and one homer in the minors.

The Red Sox already received prospect Yophery Rodriguez and a 2025 Competitive Balance Round A Draft pick when the trade for Priester was originally made. The trade also included a player to be named later. Holobetz turned out to be said PTBNL.

Overall, it seems like the Red Sox received a decent haul of prospects for Priester - who has pitched five games in the majors, but has a 5.79 ERA. Obviously, the book is still out on both Holobetz and Rodriguez. But Rodriguez, 19, has played well in High-A and is the No. 11 ranked prospect in the Red Sox organization.