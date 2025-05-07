Mother’s Day Mistakes: Toucher & Hardy’s tribute to miracle moms

We needed a contest for a giveaway for Mother's Day. So we came up with Mother's Day Mistakes. Happy Mother's Day!

You might remember earlier this year, when we needed a contest for a giveaway for Valentine's Day. Our May-December Romance, inspired by Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, brought in four couples with substantial age gaps. Everyone scored jewelry from Steven Singer.

Steven Singer was back for Mother's Day; he's the man behind IHateStevenSinger.com. He enjoyed our May-December romance so much that he asked us for a Mother's Day game so he could give away more great jewelry. Hence, our big bit on Tuesday morning.

Mother's Day Mistakes

What we were looking for this time around were moms who perhaps had their first kiddo a little on the early side. Or moms who, after they thought they were done having children, ended up with a "surprise" that's quite a bit younger than their older siblings.