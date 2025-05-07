Jrue Holiday wins NBA’s Social Justice Champion Award

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MAY 27: Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It seems Jrue Holiday is winning NBA awards and honors left-and-right. Last week, he won the NBA's 2025 Sportsmanship Award. Now on Wednesday, it was announced that he's claimed the league's Social Justice Award, which he was nominated for back in April.

Holiday earned his 2025 awards through contributions to underprivileged communities around Boston and elsewhere with his Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund (JLH Fund). With the recognition, Holiday will receive the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy and the NBA will donate $100,000 to his fund.

The JHL Fund has provided financial support and coaching to more than 200 businesses across the country and given out $5.3 million in grants. Holiday himself pledged $5 million of his own money to the fund in 2020.

"Since entering the league, Jrue Holiday has dedicated himself to helping others in their times of greatest need and pursuing a more just society for all," said NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. "The selflessness that defines his game is even more evident in the work he and his wife Lauren do off the floor to create more opportunities for a generation of youth who might have otherwise been overlooked."

Not only has Holiday been very impactful for many communities off the court, he also has been a strong contributor for the Celtics on the court.

During the C's 108-105 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series, Holiday was arguably the best all-around players for Boston. Although he only finished with 16 points, he brought strong defense that gave Boston a chance.

Nonetheless, the story is about his charitable contributions. Holiday is a gracious member of the Boston community, and a great example of how professional athletes can create positive change with their influence.