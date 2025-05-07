George Pickens traded to Cowboys: Should the Patriots have taken a chance?

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) looks on in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded veteran wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday morning, according to Adam Schefter. The Steelers sent Pickens and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Dallas in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Pickens has played all three years of his career with the Steelers. Over that time he's been a decent weapon in Pittsburgh, appearing in 48 games, making 174 receptions, for 2,841 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

But, 2024 was the first year of his career when he did not play all 17 games, missing Weeks 13-15 due to a hamstring injury. Nonetheless, he still made 59 catches, for 900 yards, and just three touchdowns. So, despite the injury, he still put up representative numbers, yet he didn't get in the end zone as much as the two years prior.

The New England Patriots are likely in need of another receiving threat, and trading for Pickens was an option. However, Pickens' 2024 numbers were very similar to most of the receivers the Patriots already had on the roster. He may not have been enough of a difference-maker to justify giving up a third-round pick. Also, New England just drafted Washington State's Kyle Williams, who plays a similar style to Pickens as an explosive big-play outside receiver.

So, the Patriots may be more comfortable with the pieces they already have in the room. They could still benefit from a top-end receiver, but Stefon Diggs could be that guy. Pickens is closer to another copy of what the Pats already have and not the game-breaker that they need long-term.