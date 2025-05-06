LISTEN LIVE

Patriots announce jersey numbers for 2025 rookie class

The New England Patriots announced the rookie numbers for their 2025 draft class.

Alex Barth
Apr 25, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots first round draft pick Will Campbell addresses media during a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Apr 25, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots first round draft pick Will Campbell addresses media during a press conference on the game field at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots rookie minicamp is this weekend. Ahead of their first on-field practice with the team, the Patriots' 2025 NFL Draft class got their initial jersey numbers, which were released by the team on Tuesday.

Here's a look at what number each rookie will wear to begin offseason workouts...

OT Will Campbell: 66
RB TreVeyon Henderson: 32
WR Kyle Williams: 18
C Jared Wilson: 58
S Craig Woodson: 31
DT Joshua Farmer: 92
LB Bradyn Swinson: 43
K Andres Borregales: 36
OT Marcus Bryant: 52
LS Julian Ashby: 47
CB Kobee Minor: 19

This list includes the Patriots re-issuing some numbers from franchise cornerstones that recently left the organization. Williams would be the first Patriots player to wear No. 18 since Matthew Slater, Woodson gets No. 31 from Jonathan Jones, and Henderson gets the No. 32 that was most famously worn by Devin McCourty, but was briefly issued last year to linebacker Ochaun Mathis.

While these are the rookies' initial numbers, players can change up until the start of the regular season. It's not uncommon for players to change their number after roster cuts, when more numbers become available. For example, Christian Gonzalez wore No. 19 during his rookie preseason before changing to No. 6 (he changed to No. 0 the next year).

That may not be an issue for some players who got their college numbers, which is the case for Campbell, Henderson, and Bryant. However other players are wearing numbers not traditionally associated with their positions such as Swinson and Minor.

As for the UDFAs, the team has not made those signings official yet so there was no announcement on their numbers. Those could come later this week, ahead of the team's first rookie minicamp practice on Friday.

