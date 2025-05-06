Massachusetts high schools had an increased presence in the 2025 NFL Draft

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Green Bay 2025 logo on the main stage before the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When talking about high school football as a pipeline to the NFL, Massachusetts usually isn't high on the list. States like Texas, Florida, and California get most of the attention, while in the Northeast specifically states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey top the radar. For the 2025 NFL Draft though, Massachusetts was in the conversation.

Over the weekend the NFL released the breakdown of the 2025 NFL Draft by high school. Massachusetts high schools had five players drafted, after having just two drafted last year and none the year before that.

Here are the five Massachusetts high school players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft...

Round 2, Pick 56 (CHI): OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College (BC High)

Round 3, Pick 90 (LAR): OLB Josaiah Stewart, Michigan (Everett)

Round 4, Pick 135 (TEN): WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (Deerfield Academy)

Round 5, Pick 168 (PHI): C Drew Kendall, Boston College (Noble & Greenough)

Round 6, Pick 188 (TEN): RB Kalel Mullings, Michigan (Milton Academy)

In total Massachusetts tied with traditional Northeast powerhouse Pennsylvania as well as Arizona, Kansas, and Washington for the 14th-most payers drafted. Massachusetts also had more players drafted than a handful of SEC states including Missouri (4), Mississippi (3), Tennessee (3), Arkansas (1), Oklahoma (1), and Kentucky (1).

Connecticut was the only other New England state represented. LSU guard Miles Frazier attended Milford Academy, and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round.