Massachusetts high schools had an increased presence in the 2025 NFL Draft

Massachusetts high schools had five players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, leading the way among New England states.

Alex Barth
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Green Bay 2025 logo on the main stage before the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When talking about high school football as a pipeline to the NFL, Massachusetts usually isn't high on the list. States like Texas, Florida, and California get most of the attention, while in the Northeast specifically states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey top the radar. For the 2025 NFL Draft though, Massachusetts was in the conversation.

Over the weekend the NFL released the breakdown of the 2025 NFL Draft by high school. Massachusetts high schools had five players drafted, after having just two drafted last year and none the year before that.

Here are the five Massachusetts high school players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft...

Round 2, Pick 56 (CHI): OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College (BC High)
Round 3, Pick 90 (LAR): OLB Josaiah Stewart, Michigan (Everett)
Round 4, Pick 135 (TEN): WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford (Deerfield Academy)
Round 5, Pick 168 (PHI): C Drew Kendall, Boston College (Noble & Greenough)
Round 6, Pick 188 (TEN): RB Kalel Mullings, Michigan (Milton Academy)

In total Massachusetts tied with traditional Northeast powerhouse Pennsylvania as well as Arizona, Kansas, and Washington for the 14th-most payers drafted. Massachusetts also had more players drafted than a handful of SEC states including Missouri (4), Mississippi (3), Tennessee (3), Arkansas (1), Oklahoma (1), and Kentucky (1).

Connecticut was the only other New England state represented. LSU guard Miles Frazier attended Milford Academy, and was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round.

Nationally, Texas (37), Florida (26), Georgia (22), California (16), Louisiana (10), and Virginia (10) had the most players drafted. From a per capita standpoint Louisiana led the way, with 10 players drafted out of a population of 4.66 million. That includes the Patriots' top draft pick Wil Campbell, who played at Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana before staying in-state to play for LSU.

Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
