Joe Mazzulla gives update on Kristaps Porziņģis’ illness

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) defend against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

Kristaps Porziņģis had to exit the Celtics' Game 1 loss to the Knicks Monday night with a non-COVID illness. Head coach Joe Mazzulla updated reporters on Porzingis' status during a Tuesday press conference.

"He's a little bit better," Mazzulla said (via Dan Roche). "We'll see how he feels. Just kind of day-to-day."

That sounds promising, but Mazzulla also alluded to a viral illness that forced Porzingis to miss eight games earlier in the season. Ostensibly, that illness never fully went away and Porzingis had been playing through it, and it became too much during Game 1 against New York.

"Since he came back, I think he's kind of been dealing with it on and off, fighting through it, working through it, doing the best that he can," Mazzulla said. "I think it was just too much for him in [Game 1]. I didn't know that was going to happen until I found out about it in that game. But, he had been working through it since he's gotten back and he's done a great job of being available. It was just tough for him to continue [Monday night]. So, we'll see how he handles that."

