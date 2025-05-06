LISTEN LIVE

Joe Mazzulla gives update on Kristaps Porziņģis’ illness

Porzingis had to leave the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks with an illness. Here’s the latest from the head coach.

Matt Dolloff
Kristaps Porzingis

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) defend against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the third quarter during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kristaps Porziņģis had to exit the Celtics' Game 1 loss to the Knicks Monday night with a non-COVID illness. Head coach Joe Mazzulla updated reporters on Porzingis' status during a Tuesday press conference.

"He's a little bit better," Mazzulla said (via Dan Roche). "We'll see how he feels. Just kind of day-to-day."

That sounds promising, but Mazzulla also alluded to a viral illness that forced Porzingis to miss eight games earlier in the season. Ostensibly, that illness never fully went away and Porzingis had been playing through it, and it became too much during Game 1 against New York.

"Since he came back, I think he's kind of been dealing with it on and off, fighting through it, working through it, doing the best that he can," Mazzulla said. "I think it was just too much for him in [Game 1]. I didn't know that was going to happen until I found out about it in that game. But, he had been working through it since he's gotten back and he's done a great job of being available. It was just tough for him to continue [Monday night]. So, we'll see how he handles that."

Kristaps Porzingis, Precious AchiuwaCredit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis logged just under 13 minutes without scoring a point, shooting 0-for-4 while pulling down four rebounds. It's possible the illness had been negatively affecting him from the start, and he'd given his best effort to get through it for a night.

NEXT: Offensive Ineptitude Plagues Celtics In Game 1 Against Knicks

Boston CelticsJoe Mazzullakristaps porzingisNBA PlayoffsNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
