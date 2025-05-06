Bruins re-sign forward to 2-way contract

Nov 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrick Brown (38) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at the American Airlines Center.

The Bruins have shored up their forward depth with a reliable veteran that has bounced between Boston and Providence over the past two seasons.

As announced by the team on Tuesday, Patrick Brown has re-signed for a one-year, two-way contract at an NHL cap hit of $775,000. A two-way deal means the player will earn different salaries for games in the NHL and AHL.

Brown played 15 games for Boston in the 2024-25 season and averaged 10:34 of ice time, tallying one assist while dishing out 46 hits and blocking 12 shots.

Meanwhile, in Providence, Brown scored 47 points in 56 games for the P-Bruins, which was tied for third on the team. So, Boston GM Don Sweeney clearly views Brown as a dependable minor-leaguer that can elevate to the NHL roster for spurts in the event of an injury.

The big news for the B's, of course, came during Monday night's draft lottery. Boston ended up slipping to seventh in the 2025 NHL Draft order, after the New York Islanders won the first drawing to be awarded the No. 1 pick. The Utah Hockey Club then won the second drawing to jump up to No. 4, pushing the Bruins down two spots.