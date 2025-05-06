LISTEN LIVE

Bruins re-sign forward to 2-way contract

The Bruins shored up their forward depth by bringing back Patrick Brown, who has bounced between Boston and Providence.

Matt Dolloff
Patrick Brown

Nov 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrick Brown (38) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins at the American Airlines Center.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Bruins have shored up their forward depth with a reliable veteran that has bounced between Boston and Providence over the past two seasons.

As announced by the team on Tuesday, Patrick Brown has re-signed for a one-year, two-way contract at an NHL cap hit of $775,000. A two-way deal means the player will earn different salaries for games in the NHL and AHL.

Brown played 15 games for Boston in the 2024-25 season and averaged 10:34 of ice time, tallying one assist while dishing out 46 hits and blocking 12 shots.

Meanwhile, in Providence, Brown scored 47 points in 56 games for the P-Bruins, which was tied for third on the team. So, Boston GM Don Sweeney clearly views Brown as a dependable minor-leaguer that can elevate to the NHL roster for spurts in the event of an injury.

Patrick BrownCredit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The big news for the B's, of course, came during Monday night's draft lottery. Boston ended up slipping to seventh in the 2025 NHL Draft order, after the New York Islanders won the first drawing to be awarded the No. 1 pick. The Utah Hockey Club then won the second drawing to jump up to No. 4, pushing the Bruins down two spots.

Brown will be a non-factor in the Bruins' NHL depth chart. He will earn a minimal salary and only play for Boston on an emergency basis and/or when another forward has to miss time. Sweeney has a lot of work to do to retool their roster, especially down the middle, if they want to return to playoff contention in the 2025-26 season.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
