Sports Hub Underground: Reacting to Bruins’ worst-case scenario in draft lottery
Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson discuss the Bruins’ drop in the draft order in the newest “Sports Hub Underground” podcast.
On this episode of the Sports Hub Underground, Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub give their first reactions to the Boston Bruins dropping from fifth to seventh in the 2025 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders won the first lottery drawing to jump to No. 1 overall, while the Utah Hockey Club won the second drawing to jump to No. 4.
Matt & Ty discuss the ramifications of the Bruins falling two spots in the draft order, the prospects most likely to be on their radar, the possibility of trading the seventh pick to move up or down, and other topics related to the Bruins' draft and offseason.
Listen here for the audio version:
Subscribe to the Sports Hub Underground wherever you get your podcasts: