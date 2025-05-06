LISTEN LIVE

Sports Hub Underground: Reacting to Bruins’ worst-case scenario in draft lottery

Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson discuss the Bruins’ drop in the draft order in the newest “Sports Hub Underground” podcast.

Matt Dolloff / Ty Anderson

On this episode of the Sports Hub Underground, Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub give their first reactions to the Boston Bruins dropping from fifth to seventh in the 2025 NHL Draft. The New York Islanders won the first lottery drawing to jump to No. 1 overall, while the Utah Hockey Club won the second drawing to jump to No. 4.

Matt & Ty discuss the ramifications of the Bruins falling two spots in the draft order, the prospects most likely to be on their radar, the possibility of trading the seventh pick to move up or down, and other topics related to the Bruins' draft and offseason.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
