Triston Casas undergoes successful knee surgery

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Triston Casas #36 of the Boston Red Sox is taken off of the field on a stretcher after a collision at first base during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 02, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Triston Casas successfully underwent surgery for his ruptured left patellar tendon at Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday. Following the surgery, Casas will begin what is likely to be a long recovery process to try to eventually return to the diamond.

For Casas' particular injury recovery times varies, usually it takes 4-to-12 months to return to full form, with most patients needing around six months to be "nearly healed," according to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

"Unfortunately, this is a serious one, it's going to keep him out for a long time," Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told reporters. "We don't anticipate him returning this season."

Casas will likely be out for the long-term, but the surgery went well and there weren't any complications that would further inhibit his return. The Red Sox will need to find a consistent replacement for Casas at first base, but at the very least, he is on the right track in the early stages of his recovery.