Triston Casas undergoes successful knee surgery

Triston Casas underwent successful surgery on his ruptured left patellar tendon. He will begin his recovery process.

Luke Graham
Triston Casas

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Triston Casas #36 of the Boston Red Sox is taken off of the field on a stretcher after a collision at first base during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 02, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Triston Casas successfully underwent surgery for his ruptured left patellar tendon at Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday. Following the surgery, Casas will begin what is likely to be a long recovery process to try to eventually return to the diamond.

For Casas' particular injury recovery times varies, usually it takes 4-to-12 months to return to full form, with most patients needing around six months to be "nearly healed," according to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

"Unfortunately, this is a serious one, it's going to keep him out for a long time," Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told reporters. "We don't anticipate him returning this season."

Casas will likely be out for the long-term, but the surgery went well and there weren't any complications that would further inhibit his return. The Red Sox will need to find a consistent replacement for Casas at first base, but at the very least, he is on the right track in the early stages of his recovery.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

