LISTEN LIVE

Julian Edelman to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced they’ll be inducting wide receiver Julian Edelman into the team Hall of Fame.

Alex Barth
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 18: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs on to the field before the 2015 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Edelman’s competitiveness, like his fearlessness and toughness, have often been mentioned in his teammates’ social media messages the past few days. Some, such as Kraft and Tom Brady, cited Edelman’s personal growth.

It’s a subject that arose in a conversation with Matthew Slater a couple of training camps ago. We were discussing a moment captured by NFL Films in the celebratory aftermath of Super Bowl LIII.

Slater and Edelman had wrapped their arms around one another. In mid hug, Slater learns of Edelman’s Most Valuable Player honors and tightens his grip before becoming more emotional.

A private moment made public, to me, it symbolizes something more significant than success in sport.

One Black, the other White. One abstains from social media, the other is all over it. And while one is devoutly Christian, the other is Jewish; having increasingly and publicly embraced his faith and heritage. In recent years, Julian’s served as a source of pride, strength and enlightenment after the horrific mass shootings at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue and repulsive anti-Semitic speech by other athletes.

“Love is a tenet of my faith, of Julian’s faith, of a lot of people on this team and how we try to live our lives,” Slater told me in August, 2019. “In love you can find common ground. Certainly we have differences, but that love and respect for one another brings us together.

“I love that guy like a brother. We’ve been through a lot together. They call us the odd couple, but for whatever reason it works.”

The End

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

On Monday morning, the New England Patriots announced that wide receiver Julian Edelman will be the 37th inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Edelman was in his first year on the ballot.

Edelman was one of three finalists for this year's round of voting, along with kicker Adam Vinatieri and guard Logan Mankins. Voting took place online over the last month.

"Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise's history," team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "There aren't many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he finished his career with the second-most receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP. No one was more committed to his craft and honing his skills than Jules. His explosiveness off the line, quickness in his cuts and elusiveness after the catch made him one of the hardest players to defend. His clutch catches in our biggest games and overall toughness made him a fan favorite."

The Patriots drafted Edelman in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. A college quarterback at Kent State, Edelman made the move to wide receiver right away in New England. He initially made his impact as a punt returner, before becoming one of Tom Brady's more reliable receivers.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 01: Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots celebrates as he scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a 12-year career - all with the Patriots - Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. His receptions are the second-most by a player in team history, and he ranks fourth in yards and ninth in touchdowns.

Beyond just the stats Edelman had some of his best moments at the biggest spots in the biggest games. During the run to Super Bowl XLIX, his double pass touchdown to Danny Amendola against the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round was a turning point in that back-and-forth game. He also caught multiple key passes in that Super Bowl.

Two years later Edelman made what might have been the most defining single catch of his career. Late in the 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons Edelman held on by the fingertips to catch a deflected Tom Brady pass on the game-tying drive.

During the Super Bowl LIII run, Edelman once again came up in the clutch. In the AFC Championship Game, he caught two third-down conversions from Tom Brady on the game-winning drive in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs. He'd go on to win Super Bowl MVP two weeks later, catching 10 passes for 141 yards. With all his playoff heroics, Edelman ranks third all time in both playoff catches (118) and yards (1,442) in a career.

Edelman will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame along with former head coach Bill Parcells, who will be added as part of the contributor committee. A date for the induction will be announced at a later time, but the ceremony usually takes place during training camp or on a Saturday early in the season.

julian edelmanNew England PatriotsNFL
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
Related Stories
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLDrake Maye shares his thoughts on the Patriots’ offseasonAlex Barth
New England Patriots 2025 NFL Draft UDFA Lan Larison CJ Dippre
NFLWhich Patriots UDFAs have the best chance to make the team?Alex Barth
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Guard Cole Strange #69 of the New England Patriots during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots make decision on Cole Strange’s fifth-year optionAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect