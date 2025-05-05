Julian Edelman to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Edelman’s competitiveness, like his fearlessness and toughness, have often been mentioned in his teammates’ social media messages the past few days. Some, such as Kraft and Tom Brady, cited Edelman’s personal growth.

It’s a subject that arose in a conversation with Matthew Slater a couple of training camps ago. We were discussing a moment captured by NFL Films in the celebratory aftermath of Super Bowl LIII.

Slater and Edelman had wrapped their arms around one another. In mid hug, Slater learns of Edelman’s Most Valuable Player honors and tightens his grip before becoming more emotional.

A private moment made public, to me, it symbolizes something more significant than success in sport.

One Black, the other White. One abstains from social media, the other is all over it. And while one is devoutly Christian, the other is Jewish; having increasingly and publicly embraced his faith and heritage. In recent years, Julian’s served as a source of pride, strength and enlightenment after the horrific mass shootings at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue and repulsive anti-Semitic speech by other athletes.

“Love is a tenet of my faith, of Julian’s faith, of a lot of people on this team and how we try to live our lives,” Slater told me in August, 2019. “In love you can find common ground. Certainly we have differences, but that love and respect for one another brings us together.

“I love that guy like a brother. We’ve been through a lot together. They call us the odd couple, but for whatever reason it works.”

