First Pitch Fail: Fred Toucher’s foray went better than Adam 12’s

A player comp of first pitch experiences.

Adam 12

Fred Toucher and his son took the mound at Polar Park recently, which gives us an opportunity to revisit a first pitch fail from Adam 12.

Firstly, Fred and Milo had a fine time at the WooSox game on the first Sunday in May. Toucher & Hardy superfan and Polar Park P.A. man Benjamin built up the duo's first pitch delivery, and the nature around the park sang out in unison as father and son threw a pair of strikes.

Ironically, Keith Lockhart of the Boston Pops--who was also on the show today--was throwing out a first pitch at the same time as Fred. Maestro Lockhart, however, was at Fenway Park. That's a spot where I, Adam 12, have thrown out a first pitch not once, but twice.

First Pitch Fail: a Second Chance Tale

It was September 2012. I was hosting afternoons RadioBDC. To help promote the Globe's new radio media endeavor, I was given the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Sox home game. I practiced with my dad. My kids watched from the field. I threw a strike. It was grand.

Then, by some stroke of luck, I was back again the following summer. The repeat performance didn't go as well, however. I told the ball girl I would throw a strike. I did. But she took her eyes off the ball as it was coming in. It glanced off of her glove and then off of her face.

I was mortified; you can see it in the clip. But she was OK. And bless her heart, she apologized to me. So while I might have a leg up on ol' Freddy T because I've thrown out the first pitch at Fenway twice, at least he didn't hit anyone in the face with his.

Boston Red SoxFenway Park
Adam 12Writer
