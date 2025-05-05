LISTEN LIVE

NBA announces official start times for most of Celtics-Knicks series

Boston and New York officially do battle starting at 7:00 Monday night, with most of the series start times set.

Matt Dolloff
Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics heads for the net as Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks defends at Madison Square Garden on February 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks tip off their best-of-seven second-round playoff series on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. We now know the start times for five of the other six possible games.

It's official: the Celtics and Knicks begin at 7 p.m. ET in each of the first two games of the series. Both contests will be broadcast on TNT and on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub. NBA insider Marc Spears tweeted a handy photo of the full second-round schedule as currently confirmed.

Here's the full Celtics-Knicks schedule, with locations, dates, times, and TV broadcasts as of this writing on Monday:

Game 1, Boston: 7 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2, Boston: 7 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3, New York: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4, New York: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 5, Boston (if necessary): TBD, TNT
Game 6, New York (if necessary): 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 7, Boston (if necessary): 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Kristaps Porzingis, Mitchell RobinsonElsa/Getty Images

The only Celtics-Knicks game that hasn't confirmed a start time is a possible Game 5, which would take place on Wednesday, May 14. That's also the scheduled date for a possible Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, so the league is ostensibly waiting to see how the two series shake out before finalizing start times for that day.

You'll be able to hear every single Celtics-Knicks playoff game on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Every contest starts with 30 minutes of pregame coverage. Monday will feature a shortened Baseball Hour before the game broadcast kicks off at 6:30.

Boston CelticsNBA PlayoffsNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
