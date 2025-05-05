NBA announces official start times for most of Celtics-Knicks series
Boston and New York officially do battle starting at 7:00 Monday night, with most of the series start times set.
The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks tip off their best-of-seven second-round playoff series on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. We now know the start times for five of the other six possible games.
It's official: the Celtics and Knicks begin at 7 p.m. ET in each of the first two games of the series. Both contests will be broadcast on TNT and on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub. NBA insider Marc Spears tweeted a handy photo of the full second-round schedule as currently confirmed.
Here's the full Celtics-Knicks schedule, with locations, dates, times, and TV broadcasts as of this writing on Monday:
Game 1, Boston: 7 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 2, Boston: 7 p.m. ET, TNT
Game 3, New York: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4, New York: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 5, Boston (if necessary): TBD, TNT
Game 6, New York (if necessary): 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 7, Boston (if necessary): 8 p.m. ET, TNT
The only Celtics-Knicks game that hasn't confirmed a start time is a possible Game 5, which would take place on Wednesday, May 14. That's also the scheduled date for a possible Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, so the league is ostensibly waiting to see how the two series shake out before finalizing start times for that day.
You'll be able to hear every single Celtics-Knicks playoff game on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Every contest starts with 30 minutes of pregame coverage. Monday will feature a shortened Baseball Hour before the game broadcast kicks off at 6:30.