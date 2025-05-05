NBA announces official start times for most of Celtics-Knicks series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics heads for the net as Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks defends at Madison Square Garden on February 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks tip off their best-of-seven second-round playoff series on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden. We now know the start times for five of the other six possible games.

It's official: the Celtics and Knicks begin at 7 p.m. ET in each of the first two games of the series. Both contests will be broadcast on TNT and on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub. NBA insider Marc Spears tweeted a handy photo of the full second-round schedule as currently confirmed.

Here's the full Celtics-Knicks schedule, with locations, dates, times, and TV broadcasts as of this writing on Monday:

Game 1, Boston: 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2, Boston: 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3, New York: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4, New York: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 5, Boston (if necessary): TBD, TNT

Game 6, New York (if necessary): 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 7, Boston (if necessary): 8 p.m. ET, TNT

The only Celtics-Knicks game that hasn't confirmed a start time is a possible Game 5, which would take place on Wednesday, May 14. That's also the scheduled date for a possible Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, so the league is ostensibly waiting to see how the two series shake out before finalizing start times for that day.