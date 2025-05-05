LISTEN LIVE

Celtics have clean bill of health ahead of Game 1 vs Knicks

The Celtics released their injury report ahead of Game 1 with the Knicks. Surprisingly, the report had no injuries listed.

Matt Dolloff
Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday

Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) shoots the ball during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

John Jones-Imagn Images

The Celtics announced their injury report for Game 1 against the Knicks, and for the first time in a while, there were no names listed on the report, meaning that everybody is healthy for the Green.

Although a good sign for Celtics fans, the lack of names on the report is somewhat of a surprise. Jrue Holiday, who was battling a nagging hamstring injury, was one Celtic expected to at least be listed. Also, both Jayson Tatum (wrist) and Jaylen Brown (knee) have been dealing with ailments, but it appears they are all now 100 percent healthy.

The Celtics have had nearly a week off since their last game of the first round against the Magic, so they must have used that time well to get everybody rested and ready for Game 1. Now the question becomes: Can they stay healthy for the long run?

The Knicks are a less physical team than the Magic were, so the series with New York should take less of a toll on the C's. However, if there are still any lingering ailment the Celtics need to be careful, so they don't risk harming a star more long-term.

The Celtics and the Knicks begin the Eastern Conference Semifinals with Game 1 at TD Garden on Monday, May 5, at 7:00 p.m. Be sure to tune into 98.5 The Sports Hub for the broadcast of the game.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.

Boston CelticsNBA PlayoffsNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum
NBA5 things to watch for in Celtics-Knicks Game 1Luke Graham
Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown
NBANBA announces official start times for most of Celtics-Knicks seriesMatt Dolloff
Bill Chisholm
NBAIt sounds like Bill Chisholm is finally closing the deal for the Celtics saleMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect