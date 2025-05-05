Celtics have clean bill of health ahead of Game 1 vs Knicks

Apr 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) shoots the ball during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Celtics announced their injury report for Game 1 against the Knicks, and for the first time in a while, there were no names listed on the report, meaning that everybody is healthy for the Green.

Although a good sign for Celtics fans, the lack of names on the report is somewhat of a surprise. Jrue Holiday, who was battling a nagging hamstring injury, was one Celtic expected to at least be listed. Also, both Jayson Tatum (wrist) and Jaylen Brown (knee) have been dealing with ailments, but it appears they are all now 100 percent healthy.

The Celtics have had nearly a week off since their last game of the first round against the Magic, so they must have used that time well to get everybody rested and ready for Game 1. Now the question becomes: Can they stay healthy for the long run?

The Knicks are a less physical team than the Magic were, so the series with New York should take less of a toll on the C's. However, if there are still any lingering ailment the Celtics need to be careful, so they don't risk harming a star more long-term.

The Celtics and the Knicks begin the Eastern Conference Semifinals with Game 1 at TD Garden on Monday, May 5, at 7:00 p.m. Be sure to tune into 98.5 The Sports Hub for the broadcast of the game.