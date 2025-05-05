Celtics blow 20-point lead, lose Game 1 to Knicks in overtime

May 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) makes the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in overtime during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

BOSTON — Ahead of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Knicks, the Celtics submitted an empty injury report. It would mark the closest they’ve been to full strength all postseason. The expectation was for Boston to show a nationally televised audience its true capabilities. That appeared true, as it held a 20-point third-quarter lead, even with a horrid outing from 3-point land.

But then the Knicks stormed back.

A 17-3 scoring run for New York spanned the end of the third quarter and start of the final 12 minutes, eventually resulting in a six-point advantage in the closing moments of the fourth quarter. Boston’s offense couldn’t generate many scoring opportunities, trying to stay just enough ahead of its opponent. That approach wouldn’t work — not even for the defending NBA champions — Monday night, as the Celtics shockingly lost, 108-105, in overtime to the Knicks, who lead 1-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Opportunities for the Celtics to take a lead were present throughout the game’s final moments, but they couldn’t convert. Open 3-pointers and layups were missed, making it increasingly difficult for the team to dig itself out of a deficit or create any separation.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

With three seconds left on the clock at the end of overtime, the Celtics needed to take two timeouts to set up a potential game-tying basket. When the ball was finally inbounded, Jaylen Brown couldn’t maintain control as Mikal Bridges stole it away.

Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 29 points, with at least a 50 percent clip from 3-point range. Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns contributed 14 points each, with 11 and 13 rebounds, respectively.

It was obvious the Celtics were looking to return to their 3-point marksmanship, as 60 of their 97 shots were from beyond the arc. Their approach made sense entering the contest, as they shot 43.5 percent from deep against the Knicks through four regular-season games. But a smothering New York defense limited Boston to a 25.0 percent mark from three and a 35.7 percent clip from the field.

Jayson Tatum finished with 23 points and 16 rebounds, while Brown had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jrue Holiday, who returned after a three-game absence, and Derrick White grabbed numerous boards late that set up opportunities for their teammates to score. Holiday had 16 points and six rebounds — five of which were offensive boards — in his return, while White finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds.