LISTEN LIVE

Bruins post their official draft lottery odds

The B’s are going by slightly different lottery odds than the numbers posted on sites like “Tankathon.”

Matt Dolloff
Boston Bruins logo

MONTREAL, QC – NOVEMBER 26: A detail of the Boston Bruins logo is seen during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on November 26, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 8-1.

Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins have posted their odds for the NHL Draft lottery. They will learn their ultimate fate in the top-7 of the draft order sometime after the drawing commences at 7 p.m. ET.

According to the B's, they have the same odds for the first and second pick, 8.5%. This is a slight discrepancy from Tankathon, which gave them an 8.6% chance at the No. 2 selection. They have different odds overall, so it's worth noting the numbers the team is using.

The Bruins' highest odds are still to land at sixth overall, despite them finishing the season at the fifth-highest slot in the league. They have a 24.6% chance at staying put at five, and cannot land at fourth but could drop as low as seventh. Here are the full draft lottery odds, as posted by the Bruins:

First: 8.5%
Second: 8.5%
Third: 0.2%
Fourth: 0.0%
Fifth: 24.6%
Sixth: 44.7%
Seventh: 13.5%

The Bruins' chances of landing at the third pick remain extremely low, but it's possible. This would happen if the Detroit Red Wings won the first drawing and the B's won the second. Detroit can jump to no higher than No. 2, so the San Jose Sharks would stay at No. 1 and Boston would end up No. 3.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is scheduled to meet with reporters with his initial thoughts on the team's draft lottery results immediately after the drawing is completed. The drawing will be held in a live setting for the first time in history, and be broadcast on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

NEXT: Bruins One Step Closer To Getting Another First-Round Pick

boston bruinsnhl draft
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Apr 24, 2025; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Linus Ullmark is unable to stop a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (not pictured) in game three of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images
NHLA look at how recently traded Bruins are performing in 2025 Stanley Cup PlayoffsTy Anderson
Feb 20, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] United States coaches Mike Sullivan, right, and JohnTortorella during the 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey championship game against Canada at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
NHLBruins miss out on potential Mike Sullivan sweepsTy Anderson
Mike Sullivan
NHLSports Hub Underground: Latest thoughts on Mike Sullivan’s futureMatt Dolloff
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect