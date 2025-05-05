Bruins post their official draft lottery odds

MONTREAL, QC – NOVEMBER 26: A detail of the Boston Bruins logo is seen during the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on November 26, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens 8-1.

The Boston Bruins have posted their odds for the NHL Draft lottery. They will learn their ultimate fate in the top-7 of the draft order sometime after the drawing commences at 7 p.m. ET.

According to the B's, they have the same odds for the first and second pick, 8.5%. This is a slight discrepancy from Tankathon, which gave them an 8.6% chance at the No. 2 selection. They have different odds overall, so it's worth noting the numbers the team is using.

The Bruins' highest odds are still to land at sixth overall, despite them finishing the season at the fifth-highest slot in the league. They have a 24.6% chance at staying put at five, and cannot land at fourth but could drop as low as seventh. Here are the full draft lottery odds, as posted by the Bruins:

First: 8.5%

Second: 8.5%

Third: 0.2%

Fourth: 0.0%

Fifth: 24.6%

Sixth: 44.7%

Seventh: 13.5%

The Bruins' chances of landing at the third pick remain extremely low, but it's possible. This would happen if the Detroit Red Wings won the first drawing and the B's won the second. Detroit can jump to no higher than No. 2, so the San Jose Sharks would stay at No. 1 and Boston would end up No. 3.