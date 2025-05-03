LISTEN LIVE

Red Sox give updates on Triston Casas injury, first base situation

Craig Breslow and the team gave a series of updates on Casas’ knee injury and the infield going forward.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Triston Casas #36 of the Boston Red Sox is taken off of the field on a stretcher after a collision at first base during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 02, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Triston Casas suffered what Alex Cora called a "significant" knee injury in Friday's Red Sox game. The team on Saturday gave an update about the first baseman's status.

The team announced on X that Casas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee. He was placed on the 10-day injured list, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told reporters that Casas is set to undergo surgery and they "don't anticipate" that he'll return in 2025.

Casas injured his knee while running to first base after hitting a ground ball during Friday's Red Sox game, which they won over the Twins 6-1 at Fenway Park. He needed to be stretchered off the field, and now his season is likely over.

Breslow said "all options are on the table," as to who takes over at first base for the Red Sox going forward. He did seem to rule out the possibility of their top-two minor-league prospects, outfielder Roman Anthony or shortstop Marcelo Mayer, moving their positions. He did not rule out, however, that Rafael Devers could shift from DH to first.

The Red Sox called up infielder Abraham Toro as part of their Saturday transactions. Romy Gonzalez will start at first base in Casas' place for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

