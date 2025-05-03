Revolution Defender Ilay Feingold joins DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show”

The New England Revolution are on the road this afternoon at Toronto FC for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff at BMO Field. New England began its three-game road swing in style last weekend, collecting its third consecutive shutout victory in a 1-0 defeat of Charlotte FC.

Defender Ilay Feingold joined DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show” this morning to share his thoughts on the Revolution’s recent turnaround after a slow start to the 2025 season and preview today’s match in Canada.

What does Feingold credit as the key to the team’s recent success?

“I think just the confidence,” the 20-year-old Israeli defender said. “Players really started believing in their abilities. As a team we started believing in ourselves. We can really create chances, we can really create goals. We are very talented on the ball, off the ball. We are really talented, we just have to believe.”

Toronto FC heads into Saturday’s match in search of its first home victory of the season, tallying an 0-2-2 record through its first four games at BMO Field. The Reds have recorded just seven points in 10 games this season, but New England isn’t looking past another challenging opponent.

Saturday’s tilt features two of the league’s top defensive units, as Toronto has conceded just two goals over its last five games with three clean sheets during that span. New England, on the other hand, is tied for the fewest goals allowed in MLS (7).

“Right now, we’re very happy that we’re winning some games,” Feingold said. “But we have to stay humble to keep playing the way we’ve played in the last few games.”

Feingold joined the Revolution from Israeli club Maccabi Haifa during the offseason as one of New England’s 15 new additions to the 2025 roster. His expectations for the level of play in MLS were high, Feingold said, and have been met.

“I knew from the beginning that in the last years MLS has become a really good league,” Feingold said. “Very big names came to the league. I expected to play against really good clubs. Last Saturday, we played against [Wilfried] Zaha, a Premier League legend. It’s very nice.”