LISTEN LIVE

It sounds like Bill Chisholm is finally closing the deal for the Celtics sale

NBA rules threatened to hold up the impending sale of the team, but Chisholm’s group is now expected to finalize the deal soon.

Matt Dolloff
Bill Chisholm

Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bill Chisholm, center, who leads a group that is buying the Boston Celtics, stands with current owner Wyc Grousbeck and Chisholm’s wife, Kimberly Chisholm before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics sale is just about complete.

Bill Chisholm, has secured enough funding on his own end to secure the deal, according to Ben Horney at Front Office Sports. The Celtics sale "will be finalized within the next week or so and the deal structure will be compliant with NBA private-equity ownership rules."

Chisholm's group needed to invest a higher percentage of its own money in order for the sale to be approved under NBA rules, as they relate to private equity ownership. The private equity firm Sixth Street Partners had previously committed more money than Chisholm's group. According to Front Office Sports, Chisholm's side will now acquire more than 51% of the team. His specific ownership stake is unknown, but per rules, it needs to be at least 15%.

The Celtics sale is still expected to be completed in two parts, with an ultimate price tag of $7.3 billion. Wyc Grousbeck is expected to remain as CEO and governor over the next three seasons as part of the deal.

Bill ChisholmCredit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Bill Chisholm (center)

News of the finalization of the sale is coinciding with a report by ESPN's Shams Charania that the Celtics are expecting "some level of change" to come to the roster in the offseason. The C's are on track for a payroll around $500 million, so the organization is "bracing" (in Charania's words) for change.

That will inevitably tie back to Chisholm, and ostensibly, his desire to simply cut costs in the wake of spending $7.3 billion on the Celtics sale. It's understandable from a business standpoint, but cause for concern as to the quality of the roster going forward.

President of basketball ops Brad Stevens has a tricky summer ahead of him. He'll likely need to assemble a roster that can deliver similar production - and, ultimately, more NBA championships - at a lower cost. It seems the days of exorbitant spending are over, and the time for value is now.

Until then, the Celtics as currently constructed have a legitimate chance to repeat as NBA champions. The next step toward that begins Monday, when they take on the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the second round.

NEXT: Celtics Officially Facing Knicks In Second Round Of NBA Playoffs

bill chisholmBoston Celtics
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Bill Chisholm
NBACeltics reportedly expected to make notable roster changes this offseasonLuke Graham
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum
NBACeltics officially facing Knicks in second round of NBA PlayoffsMatt Dolloff
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 09: Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics walks backcourt during the first half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on April 09, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
NBAJrue Holiday wins NBA’s Sportsmanship AwardLuke Graham
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect