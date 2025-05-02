Celtics reportedly expected to make notable roster changes this offseason

Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Bill Chisholm, who leads a group that is buying the Boston Celtics looks on past Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla during the second half of their game against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

The Celtics are entering the Eastern Conference Semifinals for their matchup with the Knicks, but the headlines are not all about their series. Rather, the buzz surrounding the team is about the bills coming due in the offseason, which could drastically change the 2025-26 roster.

"Right now, Boston is fully focused on winning a championship. That is the number one focus, repeating, but - I can tell you - the rest of the league is bracing for some level of change to come to the Celtics from their roster this offseason," said ESPN's Shams Charania during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show". "Sources have been telling me for weeks now that the Celtics will be exploring trade options in the offseason.

"This iteration just is not going to be sustainable for this team, and no one around the organization, from players to staffers, would be surprised if there are changes coming to this roster."

As Charania noted, the Celtics have five players on track to make $28 million or more next season, along with a salary bill of $500 million, in addition to CBA restrictions related to trades and freezing of draft picks. The financials of the team have gotten out of hand, so in all likelihood, some players will need to be moved in order to return the payroll to some normalcy and to avoid penalties from the league.

The good news is that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are likely here to stay. But the supporting cast around them may look very different. The salaries of Kristaps Porziņģis, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White have a combined worth of over $91 million (according to Spotrac). It would make sense if one or more of those guys are elsewhere next season.

"I think the Celtics knew when they traded for Jrue Holiday and they traded for Kristaps Porziņģis, they'd be staring at this in the face this summer," said Charania. "So, these are good problems to have, but the league is bracing for some level of change to come to this Celtics roster in the offseason."

This playoff run could mean the end of an era for Boston, and although they should still be a strong team regardless of the changes, they may not have the same level of depth they do now. With new ownership coming, the Celtics organization is going to look very different from the top down. The hope is the changes are merely a retooling, and not a teardown of the dominant team that fans have grown accustomed to in recent years.