Celtics officially facing Knicks in second round of NBA Playoffs
Boston swept the season series 4-0 over 3-seeded New York, as the teams get set to do battle in the playoffs.
The Boston Celtics' second-round opponent has been set.
They will take on the No. 3 seed New York Knicks, who eliminated the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of their opening-round series on Thursday night. Game 1 between Boston and New York will take place Monday, May 5 at TD Garden, with the start time TBD.
The C's swept the regular-season series against the Knicks 4-0, winning by an average margin of 16.3 points. Jayson Tatum played all four games and averaged 33.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, while shooting .535/.478/.800. Tatum had a higher offensive rating against the Knicks (141) than any other opponent.
Start times are yet to be announced for the series, but considering it's Boston and New York, expect a lot of primetime slots.