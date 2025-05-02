LISTEN LIVE

Celtics officially facing Knicks in second round of NBA Playoffs

Boston swept the season series 4-0 over 3-seeded New York, as the teams get set to do battle in the playoffs.

Matt Dolloff
Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 08: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics tries to get past Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks in the final minute of regulation of the game at Madison Square Garden on April 08, 2025 in New York City. The Boston Celtics defeated the New York Knicks 119-117 in overtime.

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics' second-round opponent has been set.

They will take on the No. 3 seed New York Knicks, who eliminated the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 of their opening-round series on Thursday night. Game 1 between Boston and New York will take place Monday, May 5 at TD Garden, with the start time TBD.

The C's swept the regular-season series against the Knicks 4-0, winning by an average margin of 16.3 points. Jayson Tatum played all four games and averaged 33.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists, while shooting .535/.478/.800. Tatum had a higher offensive rating against the Knicks (141) than any other opponent.

Start times are yet to be announced for the series, but considering it's Boston and New York, expect a lot of primetime slots.

NEXT: NBA Announces Celtics Second-Round Schedule

Boston CelticsNBA PlayoffsNew York Knicks
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Bill Chisholm
NBAIt sounds like Bill Chisholm is finally closing the deal for the Celtics saleMatt Dolloff
Bill Chisholm
NBACeltics reportedly expected to make notable roster changes this offseasonLuke Graham
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 09: Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics walks backcourt during the first half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on April 09, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
NBAJrue Holiday wins NBA’s Sportsmanship AwardLuke Graham
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect