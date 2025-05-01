Which Patriots UDFAs have the best chance to make the team?

The New England Patriots' 2025 draft class has received wide praise coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft. They kept the momentum going after the draft, signing an impressive undrafted free agent (UDFA) class as well.

Of the 17 UDFAs, multiple players have a real shot at making the roster. Although the team overall is pretty crowded with rookies at this point (28 of 90 players, or 31.1% of the total roster), this new coaching and front office regime have already shown they're not afraid of making a significant overhaul. Roster spots should be there for the taking if these UDFAs can earn them.

As we look at which UDFAs have the best chance to make the team, it's worth noting the group skews heavily on offense. That's not only because that's where the team made most of the signings - 10 of 17 - but those signings in particular are in better position to compete at their respective positions.

Which players have the best chance to land on the 53-man roster? Let's take a look...

QB Ben Wooldridge, Louisiana

After trading Joe Milton, the expectation was the Patriots would add a quarterback at some point prior to the start of spring practices. After not drafting one, Woolridge got the call. A seven-year college player he got his chance to start in 2024 and earned Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year honors.

The Patriots certainly need three quarterbacks to operate practices in the spring and summer, but could Wooldridge stay beyond that? With the new emergency 3rd QB rule, more teams are keeping three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Pending another addition, he'd be in line for that spot.

RB Lan Larison, UC Davis

Larison was, simply put, dominant during his career at UC Davis. He ran for over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons, and last year was a dominant multi-phase player. He ran for 1,465 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 62 passes for 847 yards and six more touchdowns in 14 games. His 2,312 all-purpose yards led the FCS last year.

That well-rounded skillset should help Larison when it comes to competing for a backup role in the Patriots' running back room - he can fit in both the early-down and passing-down back role. He also has experience in the kicking game, and the athleticism and physical nature to be a contributor on special teams. With his skillset and build (6-foot, 215 pounds), he could end up being a similar player to former Patriots running backs and special teams standouts Brandon Bolden and Rex Burkhead.

FB Brock Lampe, Northern Illinois

Mike Vrabel hinted when he was hired that the Patriots would be bringing back the fullback position, and the hire of Josh McDaniels only seems to confirm that. Coming out of the draft the Patriots have just one fullback on the roster in Lampe.

Lampe was a three-year starter for the Huskies, mainly used as a lead blocker. At 6-foot-1, 250 pounds Lampe has the size and power McDaniels has historically looked for in fullbacks. He got more involved in the offense over the last two years, rushing 20 times for 66 yards and catching 18 passes for 216 yards.

WR Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington

With Chism's route-running, hands, and motor he profiles ideally as a slot receiver in Josh McDaniels' offense. At 5-foot-10, 195 pounds Chism was a chain-moving machine for Eastern Washington last year. He caught 120 passes for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games last year. 60 of those 120 catches went for first downs.

The Patriots' wide receiver room is crowded by there are jobs wide open to be won. If Chism can prove he can be a reliable and consistent target for Drake Maye, he could work his way onto the roster. He'll likely need to prove himself on special teams as well - he does have some kick and punt return experience from his time in college.

TE CJ Dippre, Alabama

Dippre is one of the Patriots UDFAs that many expected to get drafted. He was ranked 256th on the consensus big board, and Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him with a 5th-6th round grade in The Beast.

At Alabama Dippre was primarily a blocking tight end, and at 6-foot-5, 256 pounds has the size and strength to continue in that role - one the Patriots need filled - in the NFL. At the same time, his athletic profile (he recorded an 8.71 RAS score, putting him in the 87th percentile at the position since 1987) and limited pass-catching reps suggest he has untapped receiving upside. Dippre could step right in as the Patriots' top blocking tight end right away, while developing as a receiver to grow into a bigger role in time.

TE Gee Scott Jr., Ohio State

On the other hand, maybe the Patriots are looking for a more true receiving tight end. That'd be Scott, who was actually recruited to Ohio State as a wide receiver (he was a four-star prospect, ranked as the fifth-best receiver and 37th-best overall player in the country).

Scott moved to tight end after the 2020 season, which included him bulking up. He's now 6-foot-3, 243 pounds. He started seeing significant playing time in 2023 then set career highs last year, catching 27 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. He has the physical skills for the NFL, he just needs more opportunities to develop and prove himself. Will that come in New England?

OL Jack Conley, Boston College

The thing that should help Conley land a roster spot with the Patriots more than anything else is his versatility. He's spent significant time at both tackle spots, as well as right guard (where he was the full-time starter in 2024). He projects to have four-position versatility at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds with 33-inch arms. That multi-positional ability should be valuable to a Patriots team that projects to have open competitions for multiple backup spots along the line.

On top of that, the coaching staff should already have a level of familiarity with Conley. Last year at Boston College he worked with current Patriots offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who was an offensive analyst for the Eagles.

DL Wilfried Pene, Virginia Tech

While this UDFA class is offense-heavy, there are some defensive players who could make a push for the roster - albeit in more crowded, competitive spots. Pene is from France, but attended high school in Connecticut before heading to Virginia Tech. He saw his biggest role in 2024, recording 33 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, and 3.5 sacks.

At 6-foot-3, 285 pounds Pene has the size to play multiple spots on the defensive line. He also has a wrestling background, and was ranked seventh in New England in the sport his first year competing in high school.

OLB Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly

Ponder is another player that was viewed by many as an expected draft pick, with Brugler projecting him in the 6th-7th round. He was highly productive in four years as a starter for the Mustangs, with 26.5 career sacks and 43.5 tackles for loss in 47 career games (42 starts).

A speed rusher who will play primarily on third downs, Ponder will work to carve out a role in the Patriots' pass rush rotation. Like most other UDFAs, he'll likely need to prove himself on special teams as well.

DB Jordan Polk, Texas State

Listed in many places as a safety, Polk primarily played cornerback for Texas State last year, after transferring from FCS Texas A&M Commerce. He primarily played in the slot, where he broke up four passes and allowed just 9.6 yards per reception.