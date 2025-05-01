Sports Hub Underground: Latest thoughts on Mike Sullivan’s future

MONTREAL, CANADA – FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the United States gives directions to the team at practice during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Matt & Ty return with a new episode discussing the latest in the world of the Boston Bruins and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. First they get into some opening banter about their driving pet peeves and odd behavior around their neighborhoods, before diving into the sports...

11:34 -- Mike Sullivan has been let go as head coach of the Penguins. The guys discuss the likelihood (or lack thereof) that Sullivan would become the Bruins' next coach.

33:55 -- Bruins prospect Will Zellers lit up his junior league this season, but he's a long way away from the NHL.

40:18 -- The Florida Panthers tore through the Tampa Bay Lightning to advance to the next round and look ready to push for a repeat.

48:30 -- With the Panthers advancing, the Bruins are one step closer to the Brad Marchand trade return becoming a first-round pick.

54:45 -- Who has the best chance of stopping the Panthers in the Eastern Conference?