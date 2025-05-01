LISTEN LIVE

Mazz’s Tiers: Toxic Relationships in Sports

With all the drama surrounding Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, Mazz decided it was a good time to rank some of the most toxic relationships in sports in his latest…

Kevin Maggiore
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With all the drama surrounding Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, Mazz decided it was a good time to rank some of the most toxic relationships in sports in his latest Mazz's Tiers!

TIER 1

20 Sep 1992: Quarterback Todd Marinovich of the Los Angeles Raiders passes the ball during a game against the Cleveland Browns at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Browns won the game, 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell

Earl Woods and Tigers Woods - Golf - Father/Son

Stefano Capriati and Jennifer Capriati - Tennis - Father/Daughter

Marv Marinovich and Todd Marinovich - Football - Father/Son

Jim Pierce and Mary Pierce - Tennis - Father/Daughter

Bo and Byung-Wook Lee and Michelle Wie - Golf - Parents/Daughter

TIER 2

ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 13: Prince Fielder #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers gestures after he hit a double in the top of the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on October 13, 2011 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Anna Benson and Kris Benson - Baseball - Husband/Wife

Peter Graf and Steffi Graf - Tennis - Father/Daughter

Mike Agassi and Andre Agassi - Tennis - Father/Son

Cecil Fielder and Prince Fielder - Baseball - Father/Son

Kristina and Jack Johnson Sr. and Jack Johnson Jr. - Hockey - Parents/Son

Mike Tyson and Robin Givens - Boxing - Husband/Wife

TIER 3

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

John Henry Williams and Ted Williams - Baseball - Father/Son

Margo Adams and Wade Boggs - Baseball - Extra-Marital Affair

Deion Sanders and Shadeur Sanders - Football - Father/Son

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson - Football - Dating

LaVar Ball and Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball - Baseball - Father/Sons

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen - Football - Husband/Wife

Tawney Kitaen and Chuck Finley - Baseball - Husband/Wife

Doug and Lynn Hamilton and Dougie Hamilton - Hockey - Parents/Son

Carl Williams and Caleb Williams - Football - Father/Son

Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
