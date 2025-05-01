Mazz’s Tiers: Toxic Relationships in Sports
With all the drama surrounding Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, Mazz decided it was a good time to rank some of the most toxic relationships in sports in his latest Mazz's Tiers!
TIER 1
20 Sep 1992: Quarterback Todd Marinovich of the Los Angeles Raiders passes the ball during a game against the Cleveland Browns at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. The Browns won the game, 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell
Earl Woods and Tigers Woods - Golf - Father/Son
Stefano Capriati and Jennifer Capriati - Tennis - Father/Daughter
Marv Marinovich and Todd Marinovich - Football - Father/Son
Jim Pierce and Mary Pierce - Tennis - Father/Daughter
Bo and Byung-Wook Lee and Michelle Wie - Golf - Parents/Daughter
TIER 2
ST LOUIS, MO - OCTOBER 13: Prince Fielder #28 of the Milwaukee Brewers gestures after he hit a double in the top of the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Busch Stadium on October 13, 2011 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Anna Benson and Kris Benson - Baseball - Husband/Wife
Peter Graf and Steffi Graf - Tennis - Father/Daughter
Mike Agassi and Andre Agassi - Tennis - Father/Son
Cecil Fielder and Prince Fielder - Baseball - Father/Son
Kristina and Jack Johnson Sr. and Jack Johnson Jr. - Hockey - Parents/Son
Mike Tyson and Robin Givens - Boxing - Husband/Wife
TIER 3
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
John Henry Williams and Ted Williams - Baseball - Father/Son
Margo Adams and Wade Boggs - Baseball - Extra-Marital Affair
Deion Sanders and Shadeur Sanders - Football - Father/Son
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson - Football - Dating
LaVar Ball and Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball - Baseball - Father/Sons
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen - Football - Husband/Wife
Tawney Kitaen and Chuck Finley - Baseball - Husband/Wife
Doug and Lynn Hamilton and Dougie Hamilton - Hockey - Parents/Son
Carl Williams and Caleb Williams - Football - Father/Son