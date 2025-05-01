Jrue Holiday wins NBA’s Sportsmanship Award

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 09: Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics walks backcourt during the first half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on April 09, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NBA has announced that Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has been won the 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship Award. Named after NBA Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, the award is honored to the NBA player who best exemplifies sportsmanship on the basketball court.

With the announcement, Holiday becomes the first ever Celtics recipient and the fifth NBA player in history to have won the award multiple times - he last received it in 2020-21 as a member of the Bucks.

Not only is Holiday is an exemplary player for sportsmanship on the court, he is also a standup member of the Boston community. Holiday is also a finalist for the NBA Social Justice Award because of his charitable contributions to underprivileged neighborhoods in Massachusetts and across the Nation.

"In my experience, some of the best competitors are those who pair a quiet confidence with humility, show respect for the competition with their own preparation and work, and have the stamina to navigate the ups and downs of a season with grit and perspective," said Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. "There is no better example of this than Jrue.

"He is the ultimate teammate and sets a great example for those striving to compete with integrity. His game does his talking, and his impact, on and off the court, goes well beyond his game."

Holiday has been an overwhelming positive representative of the Celtics on and off the court. He is deserving of all the nominations and honors he has been acknowledged for throughout his career.