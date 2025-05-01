Drake Maye shares his thoughts on the Patriots’ offseason

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Much of the New England Patriots' 2025 offseason was viewed through the lens of what moves meant for second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Early on there were questions about if the Patriots were doing enough to support their promising young quarterback with a defense-heavy approach in free agency, but later moves - especially the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft - brought in players who will directly help Maye in the Patriots' offense.

On Thursday afternoon, Maye spoke with reporters for the first time since the end of the 2024 season. He shared his thoughts on the moves the team has made.

"I'm pumped," Maye said. "A lot of new faces. A lot of guys - a lot of veterans that played at a high level. We kind of found answers in a lot of different spots that hopefully can plug and play. And I think that's what the point of free agency is. You can get guys to come here and help us win - help us win now. I you add that in with some young talent that we've had in the past couple of drafts, and hopefully we're heading in the right direction."

One of the first major additions around Maye was wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The Patriots signed Diggs later in the free agency process, but Maye shared he's been familiar with Diggs' game for quite some time now.

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Stefon, he's one of those guys that growing up - when I was in high school, he was young in the league. Had him on fantasy team and things like that. Playing with him in Madden," Maye shared. "So it's pretty cool to hopefully, now this season be throwing to him. He's coming back, obviously, from injury. Looks like he's doing great."

"He's been around and I think it's just going to be cool to throw a receiver like - who's made plays like he has, who's make big plays in playoff games, who's been in a lot of different schemes. Who's played with high level quarterbacks to see kind of his point of view from different stuff," Maye continued. "It's my job to give him a chance and go get it."

While Diggs was the biggest addition in free agency, the Patriots made another major addition that should help Maye at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. With the fourth overall pick they took Will Campbell, who slots in as Maye's blindside protector at left tackle.

Campbell set the tone for his role with the Patriots right away. During an on-stage interview immediately following him being picked by the Patriots, Campbell made the comment that he will "fight and die" to protect Maye. As he gave that answer, it turns out his quarterback was listening.

"Listened to it live," Maye shared when asked about the comment. "Man, it gets you going, gets your juices going, It makes you want to go out there and play football now."

"Pumped that we picked Will," Maye added on his assessment of the pick. "And we got a chance to meet him when he came in and flew in on Friday. Pumped to get things going, and obviously, seems like a football player. That's what you want around here."

Beyond just these two, the Patriots made a concerted effort to invest in Maye this offseason in both the draft and free agency. Even with those investments, Maye said there is no 'added pressure' for him heading into his second NFL season.

"I think there's enough pressure playing this position in this league. I think you take it, as there's guys around you that that want to make plays and it can make plays for you," he said. "So don't these are any out of pressure. It's the National Football League, so every week you've got to bring it."