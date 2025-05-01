NBA announces Celtics schedule for second round of playoffs

Apr 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shouts out after dunking as Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) turns away during the second half of game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden.

The Celtics still do not know exactly who they will face in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Obviously, it's either the Pistons or Knicks, with Game 6 set for Thursday night in Detroit.

But the Celtics do know when they will begin their second round, with the NBA announcing the full schedule for Boston's second-round series.

Game 1: May 5th in Boston

Game 2: May 7th in Boston

Game 3: May 10th at New York/Detroit

Game 4: May 12th at New York/Detroit

Game 5: May 14th in Boston (if necessary)

Game 6: May 16th at New York/Detroit (if necessary)

Game 7: May 19th in Boston (if necessary)

Of course, times are still up in the air, and will almost certainly come when the NBA has a full scope of their round-two slate and the matchups that'll follow. As it stands on Thursday afternoon, the Celtics are one of three teams to punch their round-two ticket in the East (along with the Cavs and Pacers), while the Thunder and the T'Wolves are the only two teams to have advanced to the second round, with the Rockets-Warriors and Nuggets-Clippers still ongoing.

The Celtics enter the second round coming off a five-game series victory over the Magic, and will be looking for a return to their offensive norms in the second round against either Detroit or New York.

In the regular season, the Celtics went 3-1 against the Pistons, while Boston swept their four-game season series with the Knicks, and scored at least 118 points in all four of their showdowns with New York.