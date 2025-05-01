Cedric Maxwell rips Bill Simmons over Celtics City doc

We didn't have "Cedric Maxwell rips Bill Simmons" on our Friday morning bingo card. But that's what happened recently.

Cedric Maxwell joins the Toucher & Hardy show Friday mornings at 8:25 throughout the Celtics season and into the NBA playoffs. He's one of our favorite weekly guests because he not only brings his insight into the game, but he brings the smoke from time to time.

His most recent visit with us was one of those times. Cedric Maxwel, you'll remember, was the MVP of the 1981 NBA Finals. That's the year the 62-win Celtics took out the 40-win Houston Rockets in 6 games. If only Simmons himself had remembered.

Cedric Maxwell Rips Bill Simmons

That's what got Max's dander up. The way he sees it, he was disrespected and overlooked in Simmons' Celtics City documentary. Maxwell said the film barely mentioned him, his 1981 Finals MVP performance, and his Game 7 heroics in the 1984 Celtics Finals win over the Lakers.