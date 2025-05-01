LISTEN LIVE

Bruins prospect wins USHL Player of the Year award

Boston’s best trade addition may not be a player already in the NHL, but a 19-year-old who just took the USHL by storm.

Matt Dolloff
Will Zellers

Green Bay Gamblers forward Will Zellers (34) skates with the puck against the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Waterloo won the game, 6-3.

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Boston Bruins' best trade addition of the past season may not be in the NHL yet.

And we're not talking about a draft pick, but a prospect who lit it up in juniors. Forward Will Zellers has won the USHL Player of the Year award, the league announced Wednesday. Zellers also won Forward of the Year and was named to the All-USHL Team this week.

Zellers, 19, led the USHL with 44 goals in just 52 games for the Green Bay Gamblers, and totaled 71 points. He also tallied a goal and two assists in two playoff games. Zellers has committed to play at the University of North Dakota, starting in the fall of 2025.

Originally a third-round pick (76th overall) to the Colorado Avalanche in the 2024 NHL Draft, Zellers came to the Bruins along with a second-round pick and forward Casey Mittelstadt in the trade that sent Charlie Coyle to the Avs.

Will ZellersTork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

WIll Zellers

If Zellers' production translates to the college game, it's likely he won't be at North Dakota for long. The question for the Bruins is when they want to eventually sign him to his entry-level deal, and how they handle his development from there.

But based on how he performed in the USHL, Zellers has the potential to greatly out-perform his third-round draft stock. If and when he's NHL-ready, the retooling, offense-starved Bruins may need him in short order.

NEXT: Bruins One Step Closer To Getting Another First-Round Pick

boston bruinswill zellers
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
Apr 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) works out during warmups against the Tampa Bay Lightning prior to to game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
NHLBruins one step closer to getting another first-round pickTy Anderson
Pavel Zacha
NHLBruins escape season without new major injuriesMatt Dolloff
Dean Letourneau is selected by the Boston Bruins
NHLNHL announces draft lottery date: When the Bruins will learn their fateLuke Graham
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect