Alex Cora gives postgame injury update on Kristian Campbell

Red Sox second baseman Kristian Campbell was unexpectedly scratched shortly before Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. It was initially a mysterious scratch, later reported by Ian Browne as being due to rib discomfort.

"Day-to-day," head coach Alex Cora described Campbell to reporters after the game. "He felt it stretching today, so we decided to shut him down."

David Hamilton took second base in replacement for Campbell. It's unclear what caused the sudden rib issue or whether Campbell will miss further time. He has been one of the best rookies in baseball and a solid offensive piece for the Red Sox, so the hope is he would only need a brief rest to get healthy.

For a team that has somewhat struggled, missing Campbell -- who is slashing .301/.407/.495 on the young season -- for extended time would be concerning. After losing two-of-three to Toronto, the Sox have only a 17-16 record, but fortunately find themselves only two games behind the Yankees for first place in the American League East.

The team returns home to Fenway on Friday to begin a three-game series with the Twins and a six-game homestand. They will host the Texas Rangers for three games after playing Minnesota.