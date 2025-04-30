Score Tickets To See Eric Church

Eric Church is taking his brand new album Avangeline vs. The Machine on a 22 stop tour this Fall and 98.5 The Sports Hub wants to help get you in the door for free, courtesy of Messina Touring. Simply enter below for the chance to score a pair of tickets to see Eric Church on September 19th at TD Garden.

Contest Details: For the “Score Tickets To Eric Church” contest, visit www.985thesportshub.com and follow the links and instructions to participate in the Contest and complete and submit the online form beginning April 30, 2025 at 1:00PM Eastern Time (ET) and ending on May 25, 2025 at 11:59PM ET (“Online Entry Period”). Station will randomly select up to one (1) winner(s) on May 27, 2025 on or around 10:00AM ET and, upon verification, winner(s) will receive one (1) pair of tickets to the Eric Church event on September 19, 2025 at TD Garden, Boston. Up to one (1) winner(s) will be selected as described above. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $120. Otherwise, WBZ-FM’s General Rules apply and are available here.