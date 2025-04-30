LISTEN LIVE

Patriots make decision on Cole Strange’s fifth-year option

According to a new report, the New England Patriots will not pick up the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Cole Strange.

Alex Barth
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Guard Cole Strange #69 of the New England Patriots during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Guard Cole Strange of the New England Patriots during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 12, 2022. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cole Strange is now officially entering a contract year. On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the New England Patriots will not pick up his fifth-year option ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Being a first-round pick, Strange's rookie contract included a fifth-year team option. Teams have to decide on that option by May 1 entering the player's fourth year.

Strange, 26, is still under contract for the 2025 season, which will be the final year of his deal. He has a base salary of $2.4 million, per OverTheCap.com. Had the Patriots picked up the option, Strange would have made $16.7 million in 2026.

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 03: Cole Strange #69 of the New England Patriots is introduced during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The Patriots drafted Strange in the first round out of Chattanooga in 2022, after trading back. Strange started all 17 games his rookie year. In 2023 he played in 10, before suffering a season-ending knee injury. That injury was significant to keep him out for most of the 2024 season, but he did start the final three games of the year at center.

As Strange enters a contract year, he does so likely needed to win a job in the starting lineup in training camp. He's played left guard and center in the NFL, which are the two positions where the Patriots project to have position battles this summer. His main competition at left guard projects to be Layden Robinson and Sidy Sow, while Garrett Bradbury and third-round pick Jared Wilson are the likely top contenders at center.

Since the NFL added the fifth-year option to rookie contracts for the 2011 NFL Draft, the Patriots have only picked up the option four times. Those were for Nate Solder (2011 draft), Chandler Jones (2012), Dont'a Hightower (2012), and Isaiah Wynn (2018). They could be in line to add another next year, when cornerback Christian Gonzalez will have his option on the table.

