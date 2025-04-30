NHL announces draft lottery date: When the Bruins will learn their fate

Jun 28, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dean Letourneau is selected by the Boston Bruins with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft at The Sphere.

The NHL announced on Tuesday that they will hold their 2025 draft lottery on Monday, May 5. That's when the Bruins will find out just how high they're selecting, which will be no lower than seventh overall.

The Bruins have the best chance since 2006 that their own pick will fall in the top-five. Having earned just 76 points during the season, the Bruins have the fifth-best odds to land the No. 1 pick at 8.5 percent.

The presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft is defenseman Matthew Schaefer, a dynamic blue liner playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He's followed by forward Michael Misa, also from the OHL, who led the Canadian Hockey League with 134 points in 2024-25.

Who will fall between picks 3-6is less clear, but NHL.com has James Hagens as the third prospect in the draft. Hagens played his freshman year at Boston College, registering 37 points. He is also one of the few collegiate hockey players projected in the first round.

The Bruins can pick as high as No. 1 and as low as No. 7 (14.2 percent). They will most likely end up with No. 5 or No. 6 overall, based on the odds.

Bruins' Complete Lottery Odds:

First Pick: 8.5%

Second Pick: 8.6%

Third Pick: 0.3%

Fifth Pick: 24.5%

Sixth Pick: 44.0%

Seventh Pick: 14.2%

Which prospects the Bruins will have the opportunity to select will become more clear on May 5, and the draft will take place on June 27-28. The Bruins should have a chance to bring in a young impact player with their 2025 pick.