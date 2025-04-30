Joe Mazzulla gives Jrue Holiday injury update on Zolak & Bertrand

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 09: Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the third quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 09, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jrue Holiday missed Games 4 and 5 of the Boston Celtics' first round playoff series with the Orlando Magic due to a hamstring injury. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla disclosed, during his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub's 'Zolak & Bertrand', that Holiday's recovery status is 'day-to-day'.

"He's working as hard as he can to get back," said Mazzulla. "He's day-to-day and we'll just see how he continues to get better."

"I know Jrue is a tough guy," Mazzulla continued. "I know he will do whatever it takes to put himself and our team in a position to win. And, we'll also do what's best for him, by him. So, he's getting better and better each day, and we'll see how he progresses."

The Celtics were able to close out the Magic in just five games, but the physicality of the series took a toll. Aside from Holiday, Jayson Tatum missed Game 2 due to a bone bruise in his wrist. Jaylen Brown, who missed the final few games of the regular season, is still managing a knee injury.

The Celtics hope to have Holiday back for the beginning of their series with the New York Knicks on Monday, but nothing is guaranteed. His injury highlights the effect that the physicality of the Magic series might have had on the Celtics going forward. Luckily, the C's got some needed rest that should help them get closer to full strength for Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.