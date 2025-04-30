LISTEN LIVE

Bruins escape season without new major injuries

Despite a trying season, the B’s managed to finish the season with no new big injuries beyond Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm.

Matt Dolloff
Pavel Zacha

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 25: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins skates past Juuso Parssinen #16 of the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at TD Garden on January 25, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins dealt with multiple major injuries during a trying 2024-25 season, but fortunately made it to the end with almost nothing new to report.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed to reporters at last week's end-of-season press conference that the team escaped the regular season without any big injuries or surgeries coming. That's with the exception of forwards Pavel Zacha, who underwent a minor procedure for an undisclosed issue, and Johnny Beecher, who could need treatment.

“We're fortunate that, outside of Pavel Zacha having a small procedure, not surgical, recently, and he's not going to go the World Championships. Everybody right now, Johnny Beecher, I suspect, may have something small to repair," Sweeney said. "Everybody else right now is not a surgical candidate."

Zacha, 28, played a full 82-game season for the second time in three years as a Bruin. His offensive production slipped to 47 points, after two straight seasons with 21 goals and at least 57 points. He's signed for the next two seasons at an annual cap hit of $4.75 million.

Pavel ZachaPhoto by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Beecher, 24, played 78 games for the Bruins in 2024-25, but scored just 11 points while averaging just over 11 minutes of ice time. He's on track to become a restricted free agent, but it's unclear whether the B's will extend him a qualifying offer.

Zacha figures to be in the mix for the Bruins' top-six forward group again in the 2025-26 season. But whether he settles in at center or wing is unclear, and Sweeney hinted at the team's need to "evolve" offensively.

Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten, and Mark Kastelic are also projected to compete for center roles next fall. But with only so many spots to go around, a top-seven draft pick coming to the pipeline, and reinforcements needed, barely anyone on the roster should consider their spots safe.

Considering their situation, the fact that they're mostly healthy almost makes it harder for Sweeney to decide on next season's roster.

Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
