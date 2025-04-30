Bruins escape season without new major injuries

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 25: Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins skates past Juuso Parssinen #16 of the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at TD Garden on January 25, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston Bruins dealt with multiple major injuries during a trying 2024-25 season, but fortunately made it to the end with almost nothing new to report.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney confirmed to reporters at last week's end-of-season press conference that the team escaped the regular season without any big injuries or surgeries coming. That's with the exception of forwards Pavel Zacha, who underwent a minor procedure for an undisclosed issue, and Johnny Beecher, who could need treatment.

“We're fortunate that, outside of Pavel Zacha having a small procedure, not surgical, recently, and he's not going to go the World Championships. Everybody right now, Johnny Beecher, I suspect, may have something small to repair," Sweeney said. "Everybody else right now is not a surgical candidate."

Zacha, 28, played a full 82-game season for the second time in three years as a Bruin. His offensive production slipped to 47 points, after two straight seasons with 21 goals and at least 57 points. He's signed for the next two seasons at an annual cap hit of $4.75 million.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Beecher, 24, played 78 games for the Bruins in 2024-25, but scored just 11 points while averaging just over 11 minutes of ice time. He's on track to become a restricted free agent, but it's unclear whether the B's will extend him a qualifying offer.

Zacha figures to be in the mix for the Bruins' top-six forward group again in the 2025-26 season. But whether he settles in at center or wing is unclear, and Sweeney hinted at the team's need to "evolve" offensively.

Elias Lindholm, Casey Mittelstadt, Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten, and Mark Kastelic are also projected to compete for center roles next fall. But with only so many spots to go around, a top-seven draft pick coming to the pipeline, and reinforcements needed, barely anyone on the roster should consider their spots safe.