LISTEN LIVE

The Bill Belichick Jordon saga continues on Toucher & Hardy

We were the first show to talk about it over a year ago. And now there’s so much more to talk about.

Adam 12

The Bill Belichick Jordan saga? The Bill Belichick Jordon tragedy? More people than ever before are paying attention to this wild story.

Of course, if you're a regular Toucher & Hardy listener, you know we've been paying attention to it for a long time now. And by "long time" I don't mean earlier this month, when Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson treated a UNC practice like a Fashion Week runway.

No, we've been covering the story ever since the philosophy-loving May-December couple met years ago. Our own Fred Toucher has continued to be mystified by the once-great Patriots coach debasing himself on his young girlfriend's Instagram page. And it shows no signs of stopping.

Bill Belichick Jordon Saga: "Bill's a Fool"

It's been a delight watching the world catch up to us after Bill's appearance on CBS Sunday Morning turned into an unmitigated disaster as his girlfriend-slash-PR agent intervened and interfered with the interview, drawing the attention to herself and setting the dumpster fire of all dumpster fires in the process.

The fire continues to burn as Bill and Jordon show no signs of backing away, instead continuing to fan the flames with publicly-released emails and rumors that she is behind the collapse of a Bill-focused series of Hard Knocks. Revisit today's full show below for more.

Bill BelichickJordon Hudson
Adam 12Writer
Related Stories
Joe Cardona
NFLPatriots officially release longtime long snapper Joe CardonaMatt Dolloff
Mike Vrabel
NFLMike Reiss: Mike Vrabel and Eliot Wolf have shown they can come togetherTyler Milliken
New England Patriots offensive line linemen Will Campbell Mike Onwenu Morgan Moses
NFLResetting the Patriots offensive line post-NFL DraftAlex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect