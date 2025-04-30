The Bill Belichick Jordon saga continues on Toucher & Hardy

The Bill Belichick Jordan saga? The Bill Belichick Jordon tragedy? More people than ever before are paying attention to this wild story.
Of course, if you're a regular Toucher & Hardy listener, you know we've been paying attention to it for a long time now. And by "long time" I don't mean earlier this month, when Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson treated a UNC practice like a Fashion Week runway.
No, we've been covering the story ever since the philosophy-loving May-December couple met years ago. Our own Fred Toucher has continued to be mystified by the once-great Patriots coach debasing himself on his young girlfriend's Instagram page. And it shows no signs of stopping.
Bill Belichick Jordon Saga: "Bill's a Fool"
It's been a delight watching the world catch up to us after Bill's appearance on CBS Sunday Morning turned into an unmitigated disaster as his girlfriend-slash-PR agent intervened and interfered with the interview, drawing the attention to herself and setting the dumpster fire of all dumpster fires in the process.
The fire continues to burn as Bill and Jordon show no signs of backing away, instead continuing to fan the flames with publicly-released emails and rumors that she is behind the collapse of a Bill-focused series of Hard Knocks. Revisit today's full show below for more.