The Bill Belichick Jordon saga continues on Toucher & Hardy

The Bill Belichick Jordan saga? The Bill Belichick Jordon tragedy? More people than ever before are paying attention to this wild story.

Of course, if you're a regular Toucher & Hardy listener, you know we've been paying attention to it for a long time now. And by "long time" I don't mean earlier this month, when Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson treated a UNC practice like a Fashion Week runway.

No, we've been covering the story ever since the philosophy-loving May-December couple met years ago. Our own Fred Toucher has continued to be mystified by the once-great Patriots coach debasing himself on his young girlfriend's Instagram page. And it shows no signs of stopping.

Bill Belichick Jordon Saga: "Bill's a Fool"

It's been a delight watching the world catch up to us after Bill's appearance on CBS Sunday Morning turned into an unmitigated disaster as his girlfriend-slash-PR agent intervened and interfered with the interview, drawing the attention to herself and setting the dumpster fire of all dumpster fires in the process.